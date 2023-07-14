You don't need to be as precious with hyaluronic acid. Yes, applying on damp skin will make it easier for the humectant to pull in water, but it can also draw in that moisture from the surrounding environment, too. Let's not forget: Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, and you don't necessarily have to provide that water yourself. "That way, you don't need to worry that HA needs to go directly onto damp skin," says board-certified dermatologist Ife J. Rodney, M.D., FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics.