The Best (& Easiest) Way To Smooth Fine Lines & Crepey Hands
I’m in my 30s and have smooth, firm, and healthy-looking skin. This isn't so much of a brag, as it is an acknowledgement that I have access to the best skin care, treatments, and professionals that the world has to offer. It’s my job to care for my skin, so I can report back to you what works, what doesn’t, and ultimately, what’s worth your time and money.
However, there is one area that I have always struggled with: The skin on my hands. My hands have always looked crinkly, crepey, and dry. The palms are hyper-wrinkly (whatever amount of wrinkles you're imagining, triple it). And the backs are thin and sallow. They look like they belong to someone decades beyond my years.
I’ve tried everything to help them, from LED lights and retinol serums to “anti-aging manicures.” The only constant that I’ve kept in rotation for several years is mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand cream. Everything else comes and goes, but this is the only cream that keeps the skin looking plump, hydrated, smooth, and soft.
How the hand cream relieves dry, wrinkly skin on the hands.
The high-quality, innovative blend nurtures your skin microbiome, deeply hydrates, provides antioxidant protection, and improves the appearance of the skin instantly and over time.
The basis for every good hand cream is lush, hydrating botanicals. We included a robust assortment of ingredients that feed the skin lipids, fatty acids, and humectants.
To start, there's an organic aloe vera that the skin drinks up. Aloe is not only chock full of antioxidants and minerals, but it’s an excellent humectant. This means it attracts and holds water into the skin, providing a plumping hydration. Then shea butter is folded in to add richness and thickness to the texture. Shea butter contains lipids that have been shown to support skin barrier function1.
Finally, there are a variety of botanical oils like moringa seed oil, an olive-derived squalene, and oat oil. Oat oil is particularly impressive as it can soothe reactive skin and upregulates ceramide production in the skin2, which can bolster your skin barrier function overtime.
Users note that the hand cream is able to deeply replenish moisture in their skin, “I am obsessed with this hand cream. I work in an office and my hands are always dry. This is the first hand cream I have ever used that keeps my hands soft, smooth and nourished,” writes Marcia C.
The formula is also fueled by antioxidants, which fight free radical damage, inflammation, and premature aging. These powerhouses can help fade dark spots, brighten overall tone, smooth wrinkles, protect collagen and elastin, and avoid signs of aging in the future.
The blend contains several antioxidants including coenzyme Q10, which can help skin cells fight against lipid peroxidation, improve tone and texture, and even strengthen the free-radical-fighting power of other antioxidants. On top o f that, there's a fruit complex that can help the skin deal with oxidative stress, even out overall skin appearance, and smooth the appearance of wrinkles.
Reviewers have told us just how impressive their results were. “I have thin, aging skin. One use of this hand cream and I was blown away. I will never run out of this! The best!” writes Kelly.
Finally, there are the namesake biotic ingredients. This blend contains an algae-derived prebiotic that helps balance your skin microbiome and can calm the skin. The biotech-derived postbiotic helps the skin act more youthful, improves dermal thickness and structure, and even smooths fine lines. Together these support your body's crucial skin microbiome—which in turn can help reduce skin irritation, improve hydration levels, and reduce signs of aging.
“Most hand creams are either greasy or ineffective. Your postbiotic hand cream softens my skin and absorbs completely. Over time, my skin is less dry. It’s actually healing my over-dry hands!” writes Amy.
The takeaway
Taking care of your skin should be easy. mindbodygreen’s hand cream makes it that way. It contains everything your skin needs to look and feel it’s best, all in one tube.
