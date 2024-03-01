Skip to Content
Beauty

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Smooth Fine Lines & Crepey Hands

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
March 01, 2024
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Beautiful Young Woman Hands With Cream
Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy
March 01, 2024

I’m in my 30s and have smooth, firm, and healthy-looking skin. This isn't so much of a brag, as it is an acknowledgement that I have access to the best skin care, treatments, and professionals that the world has to offer. It’s my job to care for my skin, so I can report back to you what works, what doesn’t, and ultimately, what’s worth your time and money. 

However, there is one area that I have always struggled with: The skin on my hands. My hands have always looked crinkly, crepey, and dry. The palms are hyper-wrinkly (whatever amount of wrinkles you're imagining, triple it). And the backs are thin and sallow. They look like they belong to someone decades beyond my years. 

I’ve tried everything to help them, from LED lights and retinol serums to “anti-aging manicures.” The only constant that I’ve kept in rotation for several years is mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand cream. Everything else comes and goes, but this is the only cream that keeps the skin looking plump, hydrated, smooth, and soft. 

How the hand cream relieves dry, wrinkly skin on the hands. 

The high-quality, innovative blend nurtures your skin microbiome, deeply hydrates, provides antioxidant protection, and improves the appearance of the skin instantly and over time. 

The basis for every good hand cream is lush, hydrating botanicals. We included a robust assortment of ingredients that feed the skin lipids, fatty acids, and humectants. 

To start, there's an organic aloe vera that the skin drinks up. Aloe is not only chock full of antioxidants and minerals, but it’s an excellent humectant. This means it attracts and holds water into the skin, providing a plumping hydration. Then shea butter is folded in to add richness and thickness to the texture. Shea butter contains lipids that have been shown to support skin barrier function1.  

Finally, there are a variety of botanical oils like moringa seed oil, an olive-derived squalene, and oat oil. Oat oil is particularly impressive as it can soothe reactive skin and upregulates ceramide production in the skin2, which can bolster your skin barrier function overtime. 

Users note that the hand cream is able to deeply replenish moisture in their skin, “I am obsessed with this hand cream. I work in an office and my hands are always dry. This is the first hand cream I have ever used that keeps my hands soft, smooth and nourished,” writes Marcia C

The formula is also fueled by antioxidants, which fight free radical damage, inflammation, and premature aging. These powerhouses can help fade dark spots, brighten overall tone, smooth wrinkles, protect collagen and elastin, and avoid signs of aging in the future. 

The blend contains several antioxidants including coenzyme Q10, which can help skin cells fight against lipid peroxidation, improve tone and texture, and even strengthen the free-radical-fighting power of other antioxidants. On top o f that, there's a fruit complex that can help the skin deal with oxidative stress, even out overall skin appearance, and smooth the appearance of wrinkles.

Reviewers have told us just how impressive their results were. “I have thin, aging skin. One use of this hand cream and I was blown away. I will never run out of this! The best!” writes Kelly

Finally, there are the namesake biotic ingredients. This blend contains an algae-derived prebiotic that helps balance your skin microbiome and can calm the skin. The biotech-derived postbiotic helps the skin act more youthful, improves dermal thickness and structure, and even smooths fine lines. Together these support your body's crucial skin microbiome—which in turn can help reduce skin irritation, improve hydration levels, and reduce signs of aging.

“Most hand creams are either greasy or ineffective. Your postbiotic hand cream softens my skin and absorbs completely. Over time, my skin is less dry. It’s actually healing my over-dry hands!” writes Amy

The takeaway 

Taking care of your skin should be easy. mindbodygreen’s hand cream makes it that way. It contains everything your skin needs to look and feel it’s best, all in one tube.

More On This Topic

Are "Skin Age" Scanners Great Or Gimmicky? A Beauty Editor's Deep Dive
Beauty

Are "Skin Age" Scanners Great Or Gimmicky? A Beauty Editor's Deep Dive

Jamie Schneider

This Moisturizer Was Clinically Proven To Lift Crepey Neck & Facial Skin
Beauty

This Moisturizer Was Clinically Proven To Lift Crepey Neck & Facial Skin

Hannah Frye

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)
Beauty

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)

Jamie Schneider

This $10 Cult-Favorite Serum Plumps My Skin Like No Other
Beauty

This $10 Cult-Favorite Serum Plumps My Skin Like No Other

Jamie Schneider

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist
Beauty

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist

Carleigh Ferrante

I Swear By This Product To Keep My Skin Glowing Even In The Dead Of Winter
Beauty

I Swear By This Product To Keep My Skin Glowing Even In The Dead Of Winter

Carleigh Ferrante

I'm A Holistic Nutritionist Who Specializes In Skin Health: What I Actually Eat
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Nutritionist Who Specializes In Skin Health: What I Actually Eat

Alexandra Engler

Does Matte Lipstick Dry Out Your Lips? What A Celebrity MUA Says
Beauty

Does Matte Lipstick Dry Out Your Lips? What A Celebrity MUA Says

Alexandra Engler

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox
Beauty

Kristin Cavallari Swears By This Noninvasive Firming Tool Instead Of Botox

Jamie Schneider

