Users Rave That This Non-Greasy Body Oil Provides Glowing Skin Sans Goopy mess
If you're craving a luminous, effortless glow, a dry body oil is the one product you're missing.
Here’s a beauty insider insight for you: It's always one of the last steps before a celeb will hit the red carpet. Makeup artists will often sweep on a thin layer of a lightweight body oil on the areas of skin that are exposed to get optimal light reflection for photographs. In the same vein, it's a staple on set for photoshoots to achieve that glossy, dewy skin aesthetic. I get in on the action too: It's what I use just before leaving the house when my skin is looking dull.
A dry body oil provides that soft, filter-like sheen without overloading the skin with greasy residue. Essentially it provides the perfect amount of glow, sans goopy shine.
What to look for in a dry body oil
A dry body oil is one that has a faster dry-down time, which will help the skin feel "dry" post-application. Like many things in beauty, it's really just a marketing term—and doesn't have any defined parameters about how it might be classified. However, you'll often hear them described as "non-greasy" or "lightweight."
As for the formulas of dry body oils, it tends to be higher in polyunsaturated fatty acids, namely linoleic acid1, an essential fatty acid that goes by omega-6. Just look for the following ingredients, which are some of the most popular options on the market:
- Safflower seed oil
- Sunflower seed oil
- Rosehip seed oil
- Grapeseed oil
- Jojoba oil
In mindbodygreen's dry body oil, we utilize sunflower seed oil, organic safflower seed oil, squalene, prickly pear seed oil, and vitamin E. The sunflower and safflower oil give the oil that signature silky, effortless quality. I'm particularly fond of safflower seed oil, as it contains a flavonoid that has been shown to protect the skin's collagen layer. In addition, prickly pear seed oil is chock-full of antioxidants, and squalane supports the skin barrier.
This body oil sinks in instantly, reviews say
Users have raved that this oil has the the best texture of any oil they’ve ever tried. “This oil is definitely the best I've found as far as toeing that fine line between keeping my skin dewey without being oily or greasy,” writes in Sally.
Another user agrees, writing in, “compared to other body oils that I have used in this past, this was a lot better since it didn't leave you with that immediate greasiness that I typically don't like in body oils.”
Some even say it made them rethink their opinion of body oils: “The first time I felt the consistency of this formula, I knew it had changed my mind about body oil. My skin feels soft rather than greasy, and it absorbs so quickly. I can also put it on freshly shaved skin without fear of irritation.”
The takeaway
This dry body oil is the easiest, fastest, and most enjoyable way to get radiant skin. Just layer on the lightweight formula and let your skin glow. With it’s dry texture and top-notch botanical extracts, it means healthy-looking skin now and long-term.
