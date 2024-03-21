Here’s a beauty insider insight for you: It's always one of the last steps before a celeb will hit the red carpet. Makeup artists will often sweep on a thin layer of a lightweight body oil on the areas of skin that are exposed to get optimal light reflection for photographs. In the same vein, it's a staple on set for photoshoots to achieve that glossy, dewy skin aesthetic. I get in on the action too: It's what I use just before leaving the house when my skin is looking dull.