This happens when the skin is in dysbiosis8 , which is a medical term that means “an imbalance in the microbial community that is associated with disease.” So when experts talk about the importance of “balancing” your skin microbiome, it’s not just some feel-good, “let’s just all live in harmony” verbage. It’s a scientific concept rooted in the research of the microbiome. Within the context of the skin, dysbiosis means there’s less variety of microbes, the ratio of organisms is thrown off, or a combination of both situations.