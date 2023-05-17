Viewing skin health through the lens of resiliency allows for the simple and undeniable fact that, well, life happens. An obvious statement, sure, but I often worry about the fact that we don’t allow life to show up on our skin.

Take, for example, laugh lines—the etches that form around your nasolabial folds. Wrinkles happen as we age, due to the natural decline in things like collagen, elastin, fat, bone, and muscle. They can be exacerbated by damage (what we don’t want), but ultimately they’re inevitable. And that’s OK—to age means to live, and may we all be so lucky. Even just the moniker of “laugh” lines should at least give an indication that these developed from happy days.

So to think of developing wrinkles is an indication that skin has failed its job—that it’s unhealthy—is a complete denial of what skin’s function is. The skin is there to protect you from external stressors, hold in what’s necessary, and act as a visual communicator to what’s happening internally. And in fulfilling this role, the skin will change, adapt, and react with time. Some of those changes may come as a result of wrinkles.

Another example is acne. As someone who dealt with breakouts for the better part of two decades, I can understand the urgency at which you want to “fix” the problem. But pimples are a symptom, not the root cause in and of itself. Acne is a complex, multifactorial skin condition that arises due to an imbalance of the skin microbiome, the gut, overall inflammation in the body, hormones, and external factors (like the wrong topical products).

Pimples are your skin’s way of telling you that something is off in the body. “By the time we see symptoms manifesting at the surface, that means there’s a chronic history of issues going on internally. It takes time to heal—often, more time than we want it to,” says famed holistic esthetician Kristina Holey.

Compare it to putting too much pressure on the body to keep on going during times of stress. At some point, your body is going to signal to you that it needs rest. And in those moments, our health may not be the picture of perfection—we may feel exhausted, burnt out, or even sick.

But resilience isn’t just demonstrated when the body is able to withstand, it’s demonstrated when the body is in recovery too. The ability to bounce back from stress is just as strong of a signifier of health—if not more so—than the unrealistic ability to avoid it altogether.

That’s how we should view our skin: Healthy skin isn’t always perfect, but it is capable of recovery.