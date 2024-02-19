To start: it’s an excellent hydrator. The ingredient is a natural humectant, which means it attracts moisture to the skin. Research has shown it has the ability to increase the water content3 of the outermost layer of skin (called the stratum corneum). Although, it does not decrease transepidermal water loss, which points to its role as a humectant—rather than as an emollient or occlusive. (Read: The ingredient should be used alongside thicker botanicals such as shea butter, oat oil, coconut oil, and so on.)