3 Sneaky Things Getting In The Way Of Your Optimal Collagen Production
If you know anything about skin care, you know how important collagen production is. Collagen is one of the skin’s most important components. Among other places in the body, collagen is abundant in the dermis, where it acts as the skin’s primary structural protein1.
Its role in skin function is to keep the barrier firm, strong, lifted, and smooth. Without it, skin forms fine lines, loses elasticity, experiences sagging, and appears thinner. You can imagine why folks make such a big deal about collagen production, no?
Well, the hard truth is that we lose it with age: Starting at some point in our 20s, the rate at which we produce collagen can’t keep up with the rate at which we lose it, and our natural levels slowly start to decline at a rate of about 1-2% per year2. This collagen attenuation picks up pace during and after menopause3.
This loss is made worse by internal and external factors. So while some loss is natural and inevitable, certain lifestyle choices and skin care habits can mean you’re losing collagen at a quicker rate—ultimately leading to premature aging.
And several of these factors are common daily habits for lots of folks. Here, lesser-known causes of collagen loss.
Sleep loss
We know that lack of sleep has an immediate effect on the complexion’s appearance. And we know this just by looking in the mirror after a restless night or two—dark circles are more pronounced, the complexion looks duller, and skin is more dehydrated.
But what’s happening below the surface is what is of more concern.
Sleep loss and deprivation can induce oxidative stress and lower your antioxidant defenses, making the body (and skin) vulnerable to damage. In addition, losing sleep increases cortisol (the infamous stress hormone), which infamously breaks down collagen.
If that’s not enough to get you to prioritize sleep, research has also found that our bodies rebuild collagen during the REM cycle. For example, this study found that sleep was a pivotal time for collagen production4.
Not consuming enough amino acids
To make proteins (like collagen, elastin, and keratin—the skin’s primary proteins), we need to supply the body with its building blocks: amino acids.
"When we consume proteins through food, our body breaks them back down into amino acids, which can be reused to make the proteins the body needs," registered dietitian Lisa Hayim, M.S., R.D. tells mindbodygreen about amino acid consumption.
The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of protein is 0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight5 per day. This is the minimum amount of protein a sedentary person needs to meet their nutritional requirements and avoid a nitrogen imbalance, so it's conservative.
And unfortunately, the body doesn’t view the skin as an essential organ like it does the brain, heart, or lungs. In fact, the skin is one of the last organs to get this precious nutrient supply. If we’re only eating the bare minimum of protein, then our skin may not be at its optimal collagen production.
It’s not just amino acids that matter for collagen, however. The body needs other nutrients to aid in the collagen production process. Namely: Vitamin C and E. Vitamin C, in particular, has been found in research to support the production of collagen6 and to help manage its stability.
Eating too much sugar
Inflammatory diets—which often include eating plans that are high in sugar, simple carbohydrates, and processed meats—wreak havoc on the body. Inflammatory foods trigger free radicals, oxidative stress, gut issues, and can ultimately lead to tissue damage, including collagen loss.
Sugar, in particular, is an issue for collagen.
"High sugar levels can lead to hardening and fragmentation of collagen, weakening the skin foundation, and promoting premature skin aging," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. once told us.
Research shows that glucose and fructose covalently cross-link the amino acids7 present in the collagen and elastin, which renders both of them incapable of easy repair and produces advanced glycation.
The takeaway
A lot of factors play a role in optimal collagen production—and the good news is that much of it is in your control. Alongside sun protection and being consistent with skin care, these lifestyle habits can help make sure your natural collagen production remains strong throughout your life.
