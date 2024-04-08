I have old-looking hands. The palms are hyper-wrinkly (whatever amount of wrinkles you're imagining, triple it). The backs are both veiny and bony, and the skin is a bit sallow. This is something I'm not afraid to admit and gleefully show off to friends with a laugh: "Have I shown you my old hands?" I giggle when someone asks me to be the hand model for a photo, post, or some such. At first folks try to be gentle with their response, but once I assure them I'm truly aware (and OK!) with their appearance, most people readily agree with me: Wow, they really are wrinkly.