3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots According to Research

“In one study7 , researchers looked at the effects of consuming either a half cup of mangos or a cup and half of mangos, four times a week for 16 weeks,” she said. “They found that with the half cup serving there was a reduction of wrinkle severity, which may be associated with some carotenoid and flavonoid content of mangos. But they found that with the 1.5 serving, there was an increase in wrinkle severity. This is likely because of the high sugar content.”