The Best Place To Travel In 2024 Based On Your Aura + A Quiz To Determine Your Aura
The difference between a good vacation and a great vacation all rests in the location selection process. It’s important to pick a place that will speak to your individuality, offering you exactly what your soul is craving.
And to help you figure out, why not tap into your aura? Here, how to find your aura—and where you should plan your next getaway based on your hues.
What’s an aura?
Think of auras as the field of colorful energy surrounding a person's physical body. They're affected by our mood, emotional state, states of others, and our environment. Different colors are associated with different qualities and emotions.
Here’s a quick rundown of the dominant shades.
To find yours, check out our aura quiz—and then come back to check out our destination below.
Red: Rome, Italy
Rome is a passionate city, which will match a red energy quite nicely. Those with a red aura are known for being fiery, energetic, and intense. All things often used to describe the energy of Rome.
Orange: Tulum, Mexico
Rich in culture and full of world-class restaurants, hotspot bars, and authentic cuisine, the tiny city is bursting with things to do. This will match the adventure-craving orange energy. Where orange energies struggle is the ability to unwind, relax, and chill out—so hopefully the serene beaches, spas, and wellness centers will inspire you to do so.
Yellow: Negril, Jamaica
Negril, Jamaica captures the yellow aura perfectly: Drenched in sunlight, dazzlingly charismatic, and very confident you’ll be booking a returning ticket back. Dubbed the "Capital of Casual," the town has an intimate, authentic feel you'll experience as soon as you meet your first very friendly local.
Green: Costa Rica
Costa Rica is one of the most biodiverse, lush places in the world. The Central American country is nestled between the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Oceans; the landscape makes for several unique microclimates throughout the country, including cool cloud forests, tropical rain forests, dry jungles, and coastal beaches. It's a nature lover's paradise. Plus, it’s a country that’s committed itself to sustainability and community development.
All-in-all, this is a country that is a perfect fit for those with a green aura, as they are known for being nurturing, calm, harmoinous, and kind.
Blue: Lisbon, Portugal
Blue is a powerful aura—one that shows you are confident in yourself, your individuality, and your creativity. I’d say that matches the vibe of Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal, pretty well. However, one thing that those with blue auras need to work on is easing up and going with the flow—which the locals of Lisbon will be more than happy to teach you all about.
It doesn’t hurt that Lisbon has frequently sunny blue skies and is located on the coast—so you’ll be seeing plenty of blue to match your aura.
Check out what to do in Lisbon here.
Purple: Montauk, New York
Those with purple auras tend to be deep thinkers, introverts, and somewhat sensitive. However, they may have a habit of ruminating—and need a bit of fun to pull them out of a rut.
Montauk, New York provides a perfect balance for those with a purple aura. If you want a lively social scene to get you out-and-about, you can find heaps of NYC locals packed into tiny beachside bars on practically any sunny weekend. If you want a peaceful getaway consisting of spa days, quiet time, and lounging in the sun, you can certainly find that too.
Check out our guide to Montauk here.
