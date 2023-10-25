Negril Is The Ultimate Well-Being Destination: Where To Stay, Eat & Explore
For many, Negril, Jamaica, is a permanent vacation. I met multiple people—from England to France to New York—who visited on holiday, fell in love with the culture, and never left. Thirty-some years later, they call Jamaica home.
After spending just four nights in Negril, I can see why it attracts expats from all over the world. Undiscovered for centuries, what was once a quiet fishing village remained relatively untouched until the late 1950s—the first resort didn't even open until 1977—when hippie "flower children" came across the lush jungle forests and picturesque beaches and put it on the tourism map.
To this day, Negril maintains its original laid-back vibe: Dubbed the "Capital of Casual," the town has an intimate, authentic feel you'll experience as soon as you meet your first local. "Let me know if you need anything," countless people promised. "Grab a drink—tell them I sent you," followed every recommendation. Most of the establishments are family-owned, the people there warmer than the Caribbean sun.
Wellness enthusiasts will especially love the natural foliage on the west end of the island, and the slower pace of life creates the ultimate escape for travelers near and far. Negril, I'd argue, is the epitome of a well-being destination. Here, discover all the ways you can explore the Capital of Casual.
The Cliff
Built on a 5-acre bluff overlooking the Caribbean Sea, The Cliff Hotel is the definition of a peaceful getaway. Spacious rooms, an open-air lobby, and cliffside views make this luxury property the ultimate vacation spot—and the perfect romantic backdrop for anniversary trips or weddings. For wellness enthusiasts, it also features an on-site signature spa, yoga pavilion, fitness center, and beauty salon. I recently stayed here for a five-day trip, and the warm, welcoming atmosphere made it truly feel like home.
- Price point: $$$
- Area: West End
- Amenities: Spa, yoga pavilion, fitness center, beauty salon, restaurant, and three bars
- Book now: https://www.thecliffjamaica.com
Rockhouse Hotel
Another cliffside property, Rockhouse exists among 8 acres of lush tropical gardens and is designed to exist in harmony with the natural landscape. As soon as you saunter through the junglelike space, you'll get a feel for the "treehouse" vibe: The 40 rooms call upon natural materials, like timber, stone, and thatch, and the hotel follows what they call a "regenerative travel" protocol. Think solar hot water (with gas heat backup), low voltage lighting, rainwater harvesting, and an extensive composting program. You'll also find an on-site organic farm and plant nursery. If you're hoping to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Negril, Rockhouse is the environment just for you.
- Price point: $$$
- Area: West End
- Amenities: Restaurant, spa, yoga pavilion, pool bar and grill, organic juice bar
- Book now: https://www.rockhouse.com
Rondel Village
For a spacious beachfront resort, you can't go wrong with the family-owned Rondel Village. All the rooms are named after Jamaican fruits, based on which fruit trees you'll find in proximity, and the eight deluxe villas feature private Jacuzzis and fully equipped kitchens. The property also features a backyard garden (perfect for farm-to-table dining) and a holistic wellness spa.
- Price point: $$
- Area: Seven-mile beach
- Amenities: Spa, beauty salon, restaurant and bar, greenhouse vegetable garden, 2 pools and outdoor jacuzzis
- Book now: https://rondelvillage.com
Hike the Benta River falls
You can't come to Jamaica without hiking one of the country's beautiful river falls. The Benta River falls are surrounded by lush jungle forest in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland (about an hour drive from Negril). The current is a bit more powerful than other river climbs in Jamaica, so I would suggest booking a tour guide, who will personally lead you through the seven beautiful pools. Take a refreshing swim in the blue hole, dive inside a hidden cave, soften your skin with mineral mud, and jump off the rope swing (if you dare).
Enjoy a sound bath
Even if you don't stay at the Rockhouse Hotel, you can still book a two-hour healing sound bath, led by meditation teacher Sativa Booker Mohamed and sound bath specialist Jeremy The Alchemist. For folks who wish to heighten the experience (completely optional), you can take a microdose of Patoo Chocolate—a premium Jamaican cacao chocolate bar infused with a unique strain of indigenous psilocybin fungi (which is legal in Jamaica).
Sativa will then lead you through a breathwork, meditation, and energy session for 15 to 20 minutes before guiding you through the immersive sound bath, featuring singing bowls, drums, guitars, and other live instruments.
I've personally never felt so safe or calm during a sound bath experience. It was honestly (and unexpectedly) my favorite part of the trip—Sativa is a master of her craft and ensures all her participants leave feeling restored.
Take a candle-making class
Across the road from Rockhouse, you can book a candle-making class hosted by Negril Candle Company, which was founded by England-born candle designer Gary Simmons. (Like many now-locals, Simmons fell in love with Jamaica during a vacation in the '90s and decided to call Negril home.) Choose your personal fragrance before mixing it into a 100% pure soy wax blend, then pour it into a glass container made from recycled bottles.
Have a spa day
A spa treatment is a great way to experience traditional Jamaican tinctures, herbs, and oils. I received a massage at The Cliff's KiYara Spa—the name, meaning "sacred place," honors the Tainos, or the first inhabitants of Jamaica—and I'd consider the experience magically sensorial. The fragrant pineapple enzyme scrub and coconut oil massage soothed my body and mind with every inhale, as did the waves crashing against the cliff in my ocean-facing treatment room. What's more, the spa works with organic local farms to harvest sustainably gathered ingredients—from coconut and pineapple to ginger and arrowroot and more.
Take a cooking class
You simply must enjoy all the authentic Jamaican cuisine you can get your hands on—but with Bue Skies Beach Resort's new on-site cooking class, you can learn how to infuse classic Jamaican flavors into your own kitchen creations. Top chef Michael Barnett walks you through a step-by-step recipe, featuring farm-to-table ingredients harvested from the property's very own garden (think scotch bonnet, callaloo, ackee fruit, and more). Enjoy the fruit of your labor with a beachside private dining experience, complete with a refreshing cucumber-ginger juice. Your finished product will look *almost* too good to eat.
Just Natural
Down the road from the Cliff Hotel, you'll find Just Natural, a vegetarian-friendly, family-owned restaurant surrounded by a lush, expansive garden. All the plant-based items on the menu come from this thriving garden, with private booths nestled in between the flowers and herbs. My favorite spot is what sisters Christine and Theresa call the "artist's corner," where creatives love to paint or write as they sip on green juice (a must-order). Along with my own vitamin-rich drink, I had the veggie omelet served with a beautiful assortment of fruit and bread with homemade jam.
The fresh food and peaceful atmosphere make Just Natural the perfect place to fuel up before a long day exploring Negril—I would come back again and again.
- Price point: $
- Area: West End Road
- Dietary consideration options: Pescatarian-friendly, vegetarian-friendly
- Setting: Outdoor garden
- Menu & info: https://www.facebook.com/JustNaturalNegril
Jaybird's
Another family-owned establishment, Jaybird's is named after Rondel Village's co-founder, Joyce Wright (known as "Jaybird" by her loved ones). Her granddaughter Renée tells me about her late grandmother's passion for cooking and hosting—she even lived in a beachside apartment on the property so she could remain close to the hotel guests. Jaybird's atmosphere certainly reflects Wright's legacy in its welcoming, laid-back nature. And there's not a bad seat in the house—each table has a perfect view of the sunset.
The kitchen uses vegetables and herbs from the property's backyard garden, which I thoroughly enjoyed during my five-course, farm-to-table experience. Favorites include the fresh, zesty soup with zucchini chips and the homemade coconut ice cream.
- Price point: $$
- Area: Seven-mile beach
- Dietary consideration options: Pescatarian-friendly, vegetarian-friendly
- Setting: Beachfront deck
- Menu & info: https://rondelvillage.com/jaybirds-restaurant
Rick's Cafe
Whenever locals asked me where I was staying in Jamaica, their very next words were, "You must make your way to Rick's Cafe." Nestled on the naturally formed cliffs, Rick's was the first public bar and restaurant back in 1974. Given the cliffside location, the sunsets are simply breathtaking—you'll find folks perched on every step of the 1.5 acre property, cocktail in hand, watching the famous Caribbean sunset sink below the horizon. Gather for happy hour, a meal, or just to gaze upon the sparkling sea.
- Price point: $
- Area: West End Road
- Dietary consideration options: Pescatarian-friendly, vegetarian-friendly
- Setting: Cliffside casual
- Menu & info: https://www.rickscafejamaica.com
There is so much to do in Negril, so I recommend editing your packing list based on your itinerary. If hiking and exploring are your main events, don't forget activewear and your water shoes. If lounging on the beach is more your speed, make room for swimsuits, sunnies, and breezy dresses. Regardless, sunscreen and hats are nonnegotiable—that Caribbean sun is strong! Here, find some more treasures from Jamaican founders and designers.
Sweet July Soursop Vitamin C Serum
Features
- Soursop extract
- Ascorbic Acid
- Green tea extract
- Ferulic acid
Each product from Sweet July Skin celebrates founder Ayesha Curry’s Jamaican roots, including this gorgeous vitamin C serum. Along with the classic skin-brightener, it features antioxidant-rich soursop—a popular Jamaican fruit that has the tangy flavor of pineapple with the creamy consistency of banana. It’s naturally rich in vitamin C, which makes it quite the power player in skin care; along with green tea extract and ferulic acid, this serum will smooth texture and fade dark spots in a snap.
Brandon Blackwood Mini Duffle
Features
- Removable and adjustable shoulder strap
- Sleek, silver hardware
Brooklyn-based, Jamaican-Chinese designer Brandon Blackwood’s handbags are works of art. Elegant yet practical, this mini duffle is the perfect day-to-night accessory: Wear it as a crossbody as you explore, then pop off the strap and rock the top-handle bag with your evening wear.
Theophilio Graffiti Bikini Top & Bottom
Features
- Adjustable drawstrings
- Polyester spandex material
- One-of-a-kind prints
Jamaican-born designer Edvin Thompson (who was named CFDA's American Emerging Designer of the Year in 2021) infuses a Caribbean aesthetic into each of his pieces, be it traditional mesh material or the green, black, and yellow color palette of the Jamaican flag. His lightweight, stretchy bikini is no exception, featuring one-of-a-kind prints you won’t find anywhere else. You’ll surely stand out at the beach or pool.
Jam+Rico Maria Earrings
Features
- Wrapped with multi colored semi-precious stones
- Brass with 14K gold plating
- Comes with a drawstring bag for jewelry storage
These gorgeous geometric earrings were inspired by the founders’ trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica. The colorful, semi-precious stones (all unique in shape and hue) reflect the vibrant energy of the Caribbean, and they’re lightweight enough to comfortably wear all day long.
With stunning beaches, lush gardens, farm-to-table eating, and the friendliest locals, Negril is a dream destination. There's so much to do and explore that I'm ready for a trip back—maybe I'll even stay for a while…