A Wellness Trip To Montauk: Hotels, Activities, Restaurants & More
Montauk is a place of balance. If you want a lively social scene, you can find heaps of NYC locals packed into tiny beachside bars on practically any sunny weekend. If you want a peaceful getaway consisting of spa days and lounging in the sun, you can certainly find that too.
The latter is the focus of our guide below. We're going to take you through a serene getaway fit for a solo excursion, romantic couple's escape, or a trip with your best friends that actually feels like a vacation.
To come, the very best places to stay and eat along with a list of the best activities to plan on your wellness-infused beach break. Plus, must-have items for your carry-on so you can come prepared.
Marram Montauk
Marram Montauk was carefully designed to provide a peaceful, luxurious escape for its guests—and every single detail works in favor of that mission. The minimalistic, screen-free, open-layout boutique resort has everything you need for a weekend getaway, but it's located close to town should you feel the urge to explore.
The natural color palette of deep blues, earthy greens, and rust browns mimics the beauty of the beach that's steps away from any room on the property. You'll have fresh, healthy food available via Mostrador Marram, the on-site restaurant.
Your experience will be topped off by morning yoga, firepits by the beach, creative art workshops, and even surf lessons for those craving some excitement.
- Price point: $$$$
- Amenities: Pool, restaurant, complimentary bikes, firepits, beach chair and umbrella service, yoga, energy healing, tarot readings, sound baths
- Vibe: Relaxing, minimalistic, elevated
Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
This luxury resort is a choose-your-own-adventure wellness hub located right on the beach. From the pristine gym facility to vast tennis courts and an elegant bathhouse, you'll need a few days just to soak up the amenities this place offers.
The on-site Seawater Spa has any kind of treatment you could desire, from glow-inducing facials to lengthy massage treatments and even therapeutic bodywork.
- Price point: $$$$
- Amenities: Spa, four restaurants, gym, large pool, private beach, bonfires, complimentary bikes, watersports, tennis courts
- Vibe: Luxurious, upscale, spacious
Ocean Resort Inn
If you're looking for something a bit more quaint, Ocean Resort Inn is the perfect place to land. It has everything you need and nothing you don't—it's steps from the beach, has a gorgeous pool surrounded by hammocks for lounging, and it's a block away from surf and bike shops so you can rent as you please.
This inn is a bit more affordable than most of the luxury resorts in Montauk, meaning you can extend your stay or travel on a budget (a Montauk budget, to be clear) if need be.
- Price point: $$$
- Amenities: Heated pool, beach umbrellas and chairs, free parking, local bike and surf rentals
- Vibe: Casual, independent, comfortable
When to travel
The peak travel period in Montauk is June through August—but that's not the only time worth going. Late spring and early fall will be much less crowded and often more affordable for those looking to save a few bucks or avoid floods of tourists.
Morning yoga
There's no better way to start off your wellness vacation than with morning yoga. You can book with a local studio or make your way to one of the beautiful beachfront resorts offering this lovely service. When you're holding a tree pose looking at the Atlantic, you'll know it was worth waking up early.
Journal on the beach
One of the best parts of wellness-focused vacations is the time to reflect and be present. Oftentimes, getting away can bring more clarity, which is why it's the perfect time to journal. Cuddle up in a beach chair or spread a blanket on the sand and write away.
Special tip
Ride bikes around town
One of my favorite activities when staying in Montauk is a leisurely bike ride. Jet off into town to explore local art galleries and delicious bakeries, ride your way to the Montauk Point Lakehouse for breathtaking ocean views, or cruise around to gaze at the gorgeous luxury real estate.
Many of the hotels in Montauk provide complimentary bikes, but there are plenty of local bike rental shops should you need them.
Have a long beach day
If you head to Montauk in the warmer months, you simply must have a lengthy, lazy beach day on your itinerary. Opt for a few cold plunges in the Atlantic, book a surf lesson, or soak up the sun without interruption.
Head to the spa
Treat yourself to a spa treatment at The Seawater Spa in Gurney's resort. Whether you're looking to release tension with a deep tissue massage, experience next-level relaxation with a CBD body treatment, or boost your complexion with a facial treatment, you'll definitely want to end your spa day with a dip in the Seawater Spa Pool.
Seasonal tip
Inlet Seafood Restaurant
This seafood spot is owned by six local fishermen, bringing you freshly caught seafood every single day. The menu has something for everyone, from sushi rolls to lobster ravioli to fresh oysters, and even options for those who prefer to skip seafood. The main dining area is surrounded by huge windows overlooking the ocean, so dine during sunset if you can for outstanding views.
- Price point: $$
- Dietary consideration options: Seafood, meat, pasta, sushi, some vegetarian and vegan options available, cocktails, wine
- Setting: Casual & no reservations
The Crow's Nest
The Crow's Nest restaurant features wooden surroundings with warm lighting that makes you feel cozy as can be. The menu features eight carefully curated entrees that can be paired with a number of fresh seafood or vegetable appetizers. The refreshing handcrafted cocktails are unique and refreshing.
- Price point: $$$
- Dietary considerations: Seafood, meat, pasta, limited vegetarian and vegan options, cocktails
- Setting: Elevated casual & no reservations
Ditch Witch
This iconic food truck located on Ditch Plains Beach is a must for any warm-weather visitors. The family-owned and operated restaurant on wheels serves a wide range of cult favorites from poke bowls to loaded sandwiches to sesame noodles to cinnamon buns and so much more. Grab whatever catches your eye, take a seat on a park bench, and enjoy the gorgeous crashing waves before you.
- Price point: $$
- Dietary considerations: Poke bowls, salads, breakfast menu, vegetarian and vegan options available
- Setting: Casual walk-up food truck
Djerf Avenue Linen Pants Cream
Features
- Relaxed fit
- Drawstring
- Elastic waistband
- Traceable linen
Linen pants are a must-have when you go to Montauk. This gorgeous pair from Djerf Avenue traveled with me from the beach to the spa to dinner and beyond—keeping me comfortable, cool, and so chic. Djerf Avenue is known for creating sustainably-made clothing for every body type and these linen pants are no exception as the size ranges from XXS-3XL and even comes in a longer version for the tall linen-lovers among us.
Monday Swimwear Paloma Bag Small
Features
- Lightweight
- Hand crocheted of natural grass yarns
- Adaptable
Montauk calls for beach chic attire, and this bag is the epitome of just that. The natural straw material is casual and durable enough to bring on any outdoor activity and adds a natural, effortless touch to any dinner outfit at the same time. Toss your favorite sunscreen, journal, sunglasses, or whatever else you need in this bag and be on your way, without the fuss.
AllSwell Creative The Deck
Features
- Thought-provoking journal prompts
- Drawing prompts
- Can use alone or with a friend
Journaling expert and guide Laura Rubin developed this card deck in collaboration with psychiatrist Monisha Vasa, M.D. to provide a range of interesting and effective prompts to get you writing, drawing, or just thinking. The whole deck is beginner-friendly, but simultaneously provides unique perspectives for those already familiar with a journaling practice. I swear by them to break me out of a rut in my daily journal or deepen my practice when I'm on vacation. If you head to Montauk with a friend or romantic partner, these cards can even deepen your connection when shared out-loud.
Le Labo Santal 33
Features
- Woodsy scent with hints of floral
- Made in New York
- Customizable label for your trip
My suggestion to everyone: If you're going on vacation, grab a travel-size perfume that you don't typically wear, and try to find one that matches the energy of your destination. Apply this new fragrance to your clothes, friends, partner, etc. daily while you're away so that every time you smell this unique fragrance, you'll be reminded of your time there. My pick for Montauk was inspired by Marram Montauk's spot-on selection in every room: Le Labo Santal 33—it smells like fresh summer skies and aromatic bonfires mixed with fresh leather and a hint of musk.
Montauk is an ideal location to rest, relax, and recharge. Spend your days in the sun, by the beach, or walking around the beautiful small town. Incorporate wellness rituals like yoga, journaling, and spa treatments to enhance your stay, sending you home feeling lighter, healthier, and more inspired.