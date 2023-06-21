Montauk is a place of balance. If you want a lively social scene, you can find heaps of NYC locals packed into tiny beachside bars on practically any sunny weekend. If you want a peaceful getaway consisting of spa days and lounging in the sun, you can certainly find that too.

The latter is the focus of our guide below. We're going to take you through a serene getaway fit for a solo excursion, romantic couple's escape, or a trip with your best friends that actually feels like a vacation.

To come, the very best places to stay and eat along with a list of the best activities to plan on your wellness-infused beach break. Plus, must-have items for your carry-on so you can come prepared.