Where better to experience the sweet life than in Rome? The ancient European city has embodied the famous Italian saying "la dolce vita" pretty much since its creation. And it continues to offer this laid-back experience with a few modern upgrades.

Between the morning cappuccinos and the late-night gelatos, Rome is a bustling city that's meant to be enjoyed slowly and sweetly. You can spend most days walking around and touring iconic landmarks before the city closes down for its daily afternoon break riposo. This is the perfect time to nap and wash up before heading out for pre-dinner aperitivos and hours-long meals spent sipping organic wines and eating authentic regional dishes. Even travelers with gluten-free and vegan diets can enjoy many of the local offerings thanks to new innovative restaurants.

For those days when you just need to take a break from seeing all the sites, the Eternal City offers lots of incredible spas, both in hotels as well as old bathhouses, where you can unwind and kick up your feet.

Whether you're looking to fully relax into the Roman lifestyle or learn a little bit about ancient history, Rome is a city that should not be missed.