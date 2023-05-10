Tulum Is A Year-Round Slice Of Wellness Heaven — Here's How To Plan Your Trip

There’s nothing worse than coming back from a vacation feeling more exhausted than when you left. People flock to Tulum for its white sand beaches, jaw-dropping scenery, and year round tropical climate—but did you know it’s an incredible wellness destination, too? Rich in Mayan culture and full of gorgeous spas, wellness centers, and authentic cuisine, the tiny city is bursting with things to do.

Our Tulum travel guide has everything you need to know to plan your own health-focused getaway, so you can come back feeling like you actually went on vacation. We’ll take you through where to eat in Tulum, can’t-miss activities, our top Tulum hotel recommendation, and the items you need in your carry-on suitcase.

Some come for the nightlife, but we visited Tulum to relax, explore, and restore. Whether you’re heading out on a solo adventure, traveling with a partner for the first time, or planning a relaxing trip with friends, you’ll find that Tulum has something to offer for everyone.