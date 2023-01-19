Perhaps one of the most beautiful cities I’ve ever visited, Lisbon has topped my personal list of recommended destinations. Portugal is known for its stunning coastline, fresh seafood and light bites, delicious wine, and impeccable architecture; its capital city, Lisbon, offers the best of all those highlights. And once you venture to the surrounding areas, you’ll see how laid-back and nature-loving the locals are.

So, really, there’s something for everyone. Here, our favorite spots.