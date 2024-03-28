When mitochondria health weakens and energy production slows, our body isn't able to produce as many of the things that keep our skin looking vibrant, such as collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. It's also not as capable of healing itself, regenerating the skin barrier, or protecting itself from external aggressors. Finally, it also means slower skin cell turnover as with age. (Among many other issues, I might add, but this article is specifically about mitochondria's role in skin health, so that's what I'm keeping it to.) Essentially: The depletion of ATP production and mitochondrial dysfunction1 is at the root of almost all of the signs we associate with skin aging.