Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Tune In: The Secret To Glossy, Shiny, Healthy Hair From A Celebrity Colorist

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
February 13, 2024
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Image by mbg creative
February 13, 2024

Have you ever seen a photo of a celebrity—one with shiny, full, healthy looking hair—and wonder to yourself: How? Followed quickly by: And how can *I* get that *my* hair to look like that? If you were really enamored by the look, you may have even taken it to your next hair appointment and asked for that exact color or cut. 

If so, this episode of Clean Beauty School is for you. In the episode I spoke with celebrity colorist and salon owner Abby Haliti, whose work you may have seen on Olivia Palermo, Sigourney Weaver, and most recently, me. 

She’s an expert at achieving that lived-in, soft, natural hair color that’s so sought after at the movement. By her own account, she’s a believer in “less is more” when it comes to hair color and subscribes to a more European aesthetic. 

Tune in to hear her best recommendations, including a few of my favorite takeaways which I highlighted below. 

Be specific & consistent

If you are after that natural, healthy, glossy hair color, the most important step happens well before any dye is painted onto your strands. It’s picking your colorist. 

“My biggest advice for folks is not just to go after an end result—meaning whatever photo you bring in with you—but to do a bit of homework [on the colorist themselves.] What products are they using? How many years of experience do they have? What’s their Instagram look like? Are they doing just color, or do they offer extensions, cuts, and a bit of everything?” she says. “You have to be cautious. Do a little research to make sure the work they do actually aligns with what you want.” 

And then from there, it’s about being consistent with who you go to and what you’re getting done. 

In the age of microtrends, it can be tempting to try on new aesthetics every few months and test out new colorists—but be warned, you’re harming your hair health in the process. 

“[It’s important to have] a consistent touch and a consistent vision,” she says. “Build a relationship with the colorist and don’t jump from one place to another.” 

Opt for low-maintenance color 

When Haliti says her approach is “less is more,” she means it. “My clients get a little bit shocked when I tell them this, but they should wait as long as they can between appointments so more of their natural color comes in. It’s better for me, and it’s better for them.”

Granted, Haliti specializes in balayage, a method of hair coloring that doesn’t have a clear line of demarcation. This means the growing out phase is less noticeable and more low-maintenance, which is exactly the point, she says. 

“With traditional highlights there’s a demarcation line, where balayage is also a highlight effect but it’s much more soft. This method works great for enhancing your natural beauty. And it means you can go months between appointments.”  

Listen to your emotions — just don’t impulsively act on them

Hair color is inherently emotional. As someone who has dyed their hair every color from blue to blonde, hair color can change your mood and attitude. It's a conduit for how you want to be preserved in the world. 

“I often create a space between me and my client so she can express her feelings. I would say most of the time, I can feel her emotions are a bit low, so I am there to listen to her, give her my best advice, and hopefully lift her spirits,” she says. “But other times, a client may come in for a lot of services because she’s being impulsive. I also have to give her the space and listen very carefully—but maybe offer other services that will help her feel better without going so extreme.” 

For more hair coloring convo, tune in here:

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Does Your Skin Makes Its Own "Anti-Aging" Actives? What The Latest Science Says
Beauty

Does Your Skin Makes Its Own "Anti-Aging" Actives? What The Latest Science Says

Alexandra Engler

I Can't Stop Recommending This Shower Product For Softer Hair & Skin
Beauty

I Can't Stop Recommending This Shower Product For Softer Hair & Skin

Hannah Frye

How Long Should You Wait In Between Skin Care Steps? Behold, Our Guide
Beauty

How Long Should You Wait In Between Skin Care Steps? Behold, Our Guide

Jamie Schneider

A Celebrity Esthetician Says 95% Of People Make This Skin Care Mistake
Beauty

A Celebrity Esthetician Says 95% Of People Make This Skin Care Mistake

Hannah Frye

This Underrated Mexican Spot Really Should Be Your Next Getaway
Travel

This Underrated Mexican Spot Really Should Be Your Next Getaway

India Edwards

This Common Workout Mistake Could Wreck Your Skin, Experts Warn
Beauty

This Common Workout Mistake Could Wreck Your Skin, Experts Warn

Hannah Frye

How To Design Your Home So It Helps You Hop On The "Slow Living" Train
Home

How To Design Your Home So It Helps You Hop On The "Slow Living" Train

Emma Loewe

Hate Chipped Nail Polish But Don't Want Gels? You Need To Try This
Beauty

Hate Chipped Nail Polish But Don't Want Gels? You Need To Try This

Jamie Schneider

3 Sneaky Habits Stopping Your Collagen Production, According To Research
Beauty

3 Sneaky Habits Stopping Your Collagen Production, According To Research

Alexandra Engler

Does Your Skin Makes Its Own "Anti-Aging" Actives? What The Latest Science Says
Beauty

Does Your Skin Makes Its Own "Anti-Aging" Actives? What The Latest Science Says

Alexandra Engler

I Can't Stop Recommending This Shower Product For Softer Hair & Skin
Beauty

I Can't Stop Recommending This Shower Product For Softer Hair & Skin

Hannah Frye

How Long Should You Wait In Between Skin Care Steps? Behold, Our Guide
Beauty

How Long Should You Wait In Between Skin Care Steps? Behold, Our Guide

Jamie Schneider

A Celebrity Esthetician Says 95% Of People Make This Skin Care Mistake
Beauty

A Celebrity Esthetician Says 95% Of People Make This Skin Care Mistake

Hannah Frye

This Underrated Mexican Spot Really Should Be Your Next Getaway
Travel

This Underrated Mexican Spot Really Should Be Your Next Getaway

India Edwards

This Common Workout Mistake Could Wreck Your Skin, Experts Warn
Beauty

This Common Workout Mistake Could Wreck Your Skin, Experts Warn

Hannah Frye

How To Design Your Home So It Helps You Hop On The "Slow Living" Train
Home

How To Design Your Home So It Helps You Hop On The "Slow Living" Train

Emma Loewe

Hate Chipped Nail Polish But Don't Want Gels? You Need To Try This
Beauty

Hate Chipped Nail Polish But Don't Want Gels? You Need To Try This

Jamie Schneider

3 Sneaky Habits Stopping Your Collagen Production, According To Research
Beauty

3 Sneaky Habits Stopping Your Collagen Production, According To Research

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.