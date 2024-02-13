“My biggest advice for folks is not just to go after an end result—meaning whatever photo you bring in with you—but to do a bit of homework [on the colorist themselves.] What products are they using? How many years of experience do they have? What’s their Instagram look like? Are they doing just color, or do they offer extensions, cuts, and a bit of everything?” she says. “You have to be cautious. Do a little research to make sure the work they do actually aligns with what you want.”