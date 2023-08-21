I’ve been coloring my hair since I was a preteen, which means I’ve been doing so for close to two decades. It all started with a few honeyed highlights I begged my mom to let me get. I first experimented with some at-home boxed bleach that promised ribbons of golden blonde. When that didn’t seem to work, she took me to see a colorist whose salon was in a strip mall just off the highway. A few foils later, I emerged with a few face-framing strips. I was so happy.

And thus started my decades-long journey with hair color. I’ve been everything from auburn (in high school) to icy dark brunette (just moved to New York city and landed my first gig at a major magazine) to strips of turquoise blue (for fun in college). At about 25 I started going lighter after a hair appointment in Los Angeles with a top colorist who worked with some of the most iconic blondes in Hollywood. And for the most part, that was my look for years.

But then, about a year and a half ago I stopped dyeing it altogether. The upkeep was starting to get on my nerves. I couldn’t stomach sitting in the chair for the several hours it took to highlight my long strands. The strength of my hair was starting to majorly suffer. And honestly, I just needed a break. So I let my roots grow in naturally, revealing a medium-hued brunette with a few wisps of gray. It’s now almost fully my natural hair, with the exception of the remaining highlights at the ends.

After my much needed break, I’m ready to start again. I’m keeping the look low-key and minimill-fuss—so I can go months between appointments. Blending in grays would be ideal, but they don’t yet bother me enough to make it a priority. Most of all, the health of my hair is the primary focus.

So this is a full breakdown on everything I’ve learned about dyeing your hair—and how you can get the color of your dreams, without sacrificing the health of your hair.