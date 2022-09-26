Silver, gray, white, platinum, salt-and-pepper. No matter how you describe your incoming gray strands, gray hair is a near universal experience shared by many of us at some point in time. And how you choose to wear your gray—whether by coloring it, embracing it, or somewhere in between—is entirely up to you.

However, as hair loses pigment, the fiber does experience some changes. This means that you may need to make some adjustments to your hair care routine, no matter what. As someone who is just beginning their graying journey (which I chose to cover up with blonde highlights at this point in my life), I certainly can see differences in the texture of these budding new strands.

So I tapped hair care experts, and some research, on how best to care for silvering hair. Here, a complete guide to caring for gray hair.