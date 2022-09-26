Because ultimately, there are several routes you can take when you start to go silver. For example, if your white strands are sporadic, you may consider blending them in with highlights (it's often called "silver blending"). Or if you've been dyeing your entire head but now want to embrace the natural color, they can help make the process smoother—to avoid a blunt line. And if you only have a few gaps at target spots, they'll help you find your perfect color match and "spot treat" with dye—so you don't have to commit to a full process if you don't want to.