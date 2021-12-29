 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
The 13 Best Sulfate-Free Shampoos For Color-Treated Hair 

The 13 Best Sulfate-Free Shampoos For Color-Treated Hair 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
The All-Time Best Shampoos For Anyone With Color-Treated Hair

Image by STUDIO TAURUS / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 29, 2021 — 11:28 AM

As someone who has been coloring her hair for—oh, let's just say a while!—I know how vital upkeep is. A good shampoo-and-conditioner combo can be make or break for vibrant, lasting color. Of course the opposite is true, too: If you use a lesser-quality product, you run the risk of stripping your hue and further damaging your hair. 

See, the process of coloring your hair works by opening up the hair shaft so you can either deposit pigment (as is the case with darkening or changing the tone) or remove pigment (as is the case with bleaching or lightening). This means two things for color maintenance. The first is that this process can be hard on hair. You have to treat it with extra hydration and strengthening nutrients. You should also skip drying sulfates, too, as these will speed up your color's natural fading process. The second is that the color can fade or tinge pretty easily, so you need something that's going to help protect the pigment and keep it from picking up unwanted undertones. 

And as an old hair colorist adage goes, why spend all that money on hair color if you're not going to tend to it properly? So if you do dye your hair, I encourage you to find the highest-quality option that fits within your budget (don't worry: there are good shampoos at every price point).

Here, I rounded up my favorites as someone with decades of hair-coloring experience—who happens to know a thing or two about cosmetic ingredients, too. 

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

You simply can't have a list of products for color-treated hair and not include Olaplex. Their outstanding proprietary is shown to reduce damage and strengthen hair by relinking broken bonds. (Making it also great for heat damage.) For color this is excellent because not only does it help repair any hair shaft injury that happened during the dyeing process—but healthy strands reflect light better, making your overall color look more beautiful. 

No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, Olaplex ($28)

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Olaplex

dae Daily Shampoo

Color-care and daily-wash approved, this contains a trio of desert plants known for their hydration and longevity. First up there's a hibiscus flower extract that can aid in gentle, natural cleansing of the hair and scalp (read: nonstripping), then it layers in aloe vera, which is a humectant rich in vitamins and minerals to restore strength and hydration. Finally, there's false daisy extract, which can actually help an irritated scalp, too. 

Daily Shampoo, dae ($24) 

dae Daily Shampoo
dae

Virtue Recovery Shampoo

Virtue is an all-time favorite brand for this beauty editor: It's almost impossible to describe how soft and nurtured your hair will feel after washing until you try it with your own hands. The star of the show is their innovative keratin, which is identical to the keratin that makes up 90% of human hair. It repaves and refills keratin, repairing damaged hair with each use. It also contains hydrolyzed quinoa, baobab seed oil, and grapefruit extract. 

Recovery Shampoo, Virtue ($38)

Virtue Recovery Shampoo
Virtue

Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo

A delightful blend of avocado, sunflower seed, and castor seed oils make the base for this color-safe wash. Additionally, it folds in mango seed butter (which is chock-full of lipids for some deep hydration) and botanical extracts for antioxidant protection. We also adore this for the lush lather, even though it's sulfate-free.

The One Signature Shampoo, Kristin Ess ($12.99)

Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo
Kristin Ess

dpHue Cool Blonde Shampoo

For platinum blondes who loathe warm undertones, you'll want a purple shampoo (check out our guide to using purple shampoos here). These cancel out yellow hues in blond, so your hair is the light, silvery blond of your dreams. This high-pigment number also includes antioxidant-rich hibiscus extract and strengthening silk amino acids.

Cool Blonde Shampoo, dpHue ($26)

dpHue Cool Blonde Shampoo
dpHue

Innersense Color Awakening Hair Bath

A very gentle shampoo, this formula contains a host of ingredients that can nurture dry hair and add shine. A few of our favorites? There's hydrolyzed quinoa protein to help restore strength. For lipids and hydration, there's shea butter, pumpkin seed oil, cucumber, and avocado oil. And finally, it contains antioxidants from green tea and mangos. Just to name a few. 

Color Awakening Hair Bath, Innersense ($28) 

Innersense Color Awakening Hair Bath
Innersense

EVOLVh SmartColor Color Protecting Shampoo

This clean formula helps color retention, reduces frizz, and tends to breakage. Kiwi seed oil is a lightweight hydrator that also has free-radical-fighting antioxidants. Soy amino acids fortify the cuticle. And avocado oil cushions the hair, reducing physical wear and tear during the wash process.

SmartColor Color Protecting Shampoo, EVOLVh ($34) 

EVOLVh SmartColor Color Protecting Shampoo
EVOLVh

Acure Unicorn Shimmer Color Wellness Shampoo

For good color vibes, reach for this rose-quartz-infused formula. But don't worry; it also includes plenty of healthy hair actives. For example: sunflower seed extract for moisture, rose geranium flowers for antioxidants, rose petal oil as an emollient, and a slew of other essential oils that make hair look vibrant. 

Unicorn Shimmer Color Wellness Shampoo, Acure ($12)

Acure Unicorn Shimmer Color Wellness Shampoo
Acure

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo

Here, we have a tested formula that helps you maintain 90% of your hues. How? We suspect it has something to do with the moringa seed oil, a botanical that is rich in vitamins A, E, zinc, and silica—all of which are fundamental to hair health. Additionally, it has arginine, an amino acid that encourages strong hair bonds. 

Defy Damage Protective Shampoo, Joico ($24.99) 

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo
Joico

FEKKAI Technician Color Shampoo

This brand from the famed hairstylist offers natural plant extracts to improve color with use. (Not only that, but it's great for any kind of over-processed strands, such as keratin treatments and heat-treated.) The star ingredient is a proprietary environmental protection complex that features vitamin B5, a star emollient.

Technician Color Shampoo, FEKKAI ($20)

FEKKAI Technician Color Shampoo
FEKKAI

Maui Moisture Color Protection + Sea Minerals Shampoo

This number is fueled with minerals and sea plants for hair health. There's sea kelp and algae, two ingredients that are equal parts hydrating and inflammation-fighting. The minerals fortify and strengthen hair, without weighing skin down. 

Color Protection + Sea Minerals Shampoo, Maui Moisture ($6.67)

Maui Moisture Color Protection + Sea Minerals Shampoo
Maui Moisture

AG Hair Natural Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

Apple cider vinegar is excellent for hair care, as it can balance the pH of the scalp and close the cuticle for high shine. (There's a reason ACV rinses are so popular!) This shampoo infuses organic ACV, as well as organic aloe vera and argan oil to hydrate and condition the strands. 

Natural Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, AG Hair ($65)

AG Hair Natural Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo
AG Hair

JVN Undamage Strengthening Shampoo

A safe bet for those with color-treated hair is to opt for repairing shampoos (look for buzzwords like "damage," "strengthening," and so on). And this new option does wonders for frayed and worn strands. We particularly love the plant-derived squalane and hemisqualane, which are natural silicone alternatives that not only give hair that silky slip but improve the health in the process. Opt for this option if you are silicone-avoidant. 

Undamage Strengthening Shampoo, JVN ($18)

JVN Undamage Strengthening Shampoo
JVN
Advertisement

mbg's review process

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(7)
postbiotic body lotion

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).

Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. 

Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Full Guide To Caring For Coily + Curly Hair (It Covers Everything!)

Dorian Smith-Garcia
The Full Guide To Caring For Coily + Curly Hair (It Covers Everything!)
Beauty

Why Does My Scalp Hurt? You Know You've Googled It — So We Answered

Emily Rekstis
Why Does My Scalp Hurt? You Know You've Googled It — So We Answered
Home

How Often You Should Actually Wash Sweaters, According To A Germ Expert

Sarah Regan
How Often You Should Actually Wash Sweaters, According To A Germ Expert
Beauty

This Is The Ingredient You Should Always Recruit For Impossibly Dewy Skin

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Ingredient You Should Always Recruit For Impossibly Dewy Skin
Integrative Health

Melatonin Not Working For You? 4 Potential Reasons Why & What To Do

Colleen Travers
Melatonin Not Working For You? 4 Potential Reasons Why & What To Do
Integrative Health

Fish Oil Thins Your Blood: True Or False? A Nutrition Scientist Explains

Jamie Schneider
Fish Oil Thins Your Blood: True Or False? A Nutrition Scientist Explains
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

We Heard A Lot Of Relationship Advice This Year — These 9 Tips Stuck With Us

Sarah Regan
We Heard A Lot Of Relationship Advice This Year — These 9 Tips Stuck With Us
Spirituality

Make 2022 Your Most Mindful & Heartfelt Year Yet With This Challenge

Emma Loewe
Make 2022 Your Most Mindful & Heartfelt Year Yet With This Challenge
Recovery

Want Healthy Muscles? You May Need More Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain
Want Healthy Muscles? You May Need More Of This Essential Vitamin
Climate Change

I'm The Father Of Functional Medicine & This Can Secretly Sabotage Your Health

Jason Wachob
I'm The Father Of Functional Medicine & This Can Secretly Sabotage Your Health
Personal Growth

I'm A Self-Compassion Expert & This Is How People Get Resolutions Wrong

Sarah Regan
I'm A Self-Compassion Expert & This Is How People Get Resolutions Wrong
Beauty

These 7 Must-Try, Research-Backed Ingredients Will Make Your Skin Glow

Andrea Jordan
These 7 Must-Try, Research-Backed Ingredients Will Make Your Skin Glow
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-shampoo-for-color-treated-hair
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!