The All-Time Best Shampoos For Anyone With Color-Treated Hair

As someone who has been coloring her hair for—oh, let's just say a while!—I know how vital upkeep is. A good shampoo-and-conditioner combo can be make or break for vibrant, lasting color. Of course the opposite is true, too: If you use a lesser-quality product, you run the risk of stripping your hue and further damaging your hair.

See, the process of coloring your hair works by opening up the hair shaft so you can either deposit pigment (as is the case with darkening or changing the tone) or remove pigment (as is the case with bleaching or lightening). This means two things for color maintenance. The first is that this process can be hard on hair. You have to treat it with extra hydration and strengthening nutrients. You should also skip drying sulfates, too, as these will speed up your color's natural fading process. The second is that the color can fade or tinge pretty easily, so you need something that's going to help protect the pigment and keep it from picking up unwanted undertones.

And as an old hair colorist adage goes, why spend all that money on hair color if you're not going to tend to it properly? So if you do dye your hair, I encourage you to find the highest-quality option that fits within your budget (don't worry: there are good shampoos at every price point).

Here, I rounded up my favorites as someone with decades of hair-coloring experience—who happens to know a thing or two about cosmetic ingredients, too.