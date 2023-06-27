Actress and model Molly Sims is just as luminescent as I thought she'd be. But more importantly, she's just as kind, thoughtful, and curious as I suspected as well. I know because I had the pleasure of sharing an hour of her time for this week's Clean Beauty School. In the episode, we chatted about how her career shaped her relationship with beauty, dealing with insecurities while being in the spotlight, and how she (finally!) found solutions to her dark spots.

We also talked a lot about beauty standards and how, with age, Sims' has come to embrace not being "perfect" all the time: "It's not about how you look, it's how you feel. If you feel good, you look good," she says. "But it’s OK if you don't feel great all of the time. Sometimes you have to acknowledge that things can be shitty. You can't cover that up—because, ultimately, it will come out."