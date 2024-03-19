Skip to Content
Beauty

Tune In: A Holistic Esthetician Best Tips For Stronger Skin

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
March 19, 2024
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School.
March 19, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The theme of today’s Clean Beauty School episode is summed up quite succinctly by my guest, esthetician Athena Hewett when she said this: “Love what you came into this world with, don’t try to change it, and just embrace it—that’s when your skin will really glow,” says the founder of the cult-favorite brand Monastery and San Francisco-based spa of the same name.

As she explains throughout the episode, the skin is a resilient, smart, dynamic organ that does its best work when it’s we don’t fuss over too much. Of course, maintenance is necessary — more on that below — but it’s when folks go overboard that can lead to adverse reactions. 

“I see a lot of patients that they've kind of tried it all under the kitchen sink, but the one thing that they hadn't tried was leaving it alone,” says. “Sometimes the best way to care for your skin is to leave your skin alone.”

And so begins the journey of finding your sweet spot for skin care: Caring for it with the right products, while not overdoing it in any direction. And Hewett shares several of her best skin care tips to help you find that balance in the episode. In the meantime, here are three of my favorites—but tune in to learn more.

Focus on strengths, not weaknesses

Research shows time and time again that perception has the ability to influence outcome1. For example, the mindset that we approach a habit with can ultimately affect how successful we are in keeping with it. Or how being more optimistic can make folks more resilient to external stress2

Hewett takes a similarly optimistic approach to treating people’s skin—namely, by encouraging them to look for strengths over weaknesses. 

“The first thing I ask new clients that come in is ‘Why is it that you came to see me today?’ You can tell a lot about a person with that answer. So many talk about the things they perceive as flaws,” she says. “Someone will say, ‘Oh my pore size,’ but I’m looking at their pores and they’re beautiful. As an esthetician and dry skinned person, I love larger pores.”

By adjusting perceptions — and looking at the skin in a positive light — folks will likely be more willing to treat their skin kinder and gentler. This, Hewett notes, will ultimately lead to healthier skin in the long run. 

Exfoliate only as tolerated (if at all!) 

Over the last several years, most beauty folks have woken up to the fact that we have an over-exfoliation problem. With growing awareness, folks are better about avoiding irritation, not using harsh topicals, and prioritizing their skin barrier. This is a good thing! 

“Making sure the skin is lubricated as much as possible so you’re not becoming dehydrated or exposed to environmental stressors is really important,” she says. “Some people have a sort of desquamation disorder where their skin isn’t sloughing off as quickly as it should. Those people will need a bit of help from [chemical exfoliators] AHAs. But most people’s skin is doing just fine.”   

But it still leaves folks wondering how much they should actually exfoliate, if at all. And as Hewett says, this is something you can only answer with experimentation. “This is something you need to ease into and find out through playing around with it,” she says. 

Opt for high-tech tools & facials for the extra mile

While much of Hewett’s work is about how to take care of your skin naturally, she’s certainly not opposed to the latest and greatest skin care tech. In fact, she notes that her favorite spa treatment at the moment is their signature ​​Sculpting facial, which combines Cidesco and neolifting massage techniques with the power of LED and microcurrents.

“LED is so incredible for reducing redness in a pinch, and if you do it regularly you can lighten pigmentation as well. Nothing quite gives you that glowing complexion like an LED,” she says. “And microcurrent is so great for giving lift.”

Tune in:

Learn more about how to take care of your skin using the latest in natural skin care and technology: 

