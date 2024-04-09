Advertisement
This Iconic Blush Just Got A Formula Upgrade & Our Beauty Director's Impressed
I remember the first time I saw NARS’ Powder Blush in Orgasm, a cult-favorite product that’s purchased once every single minute. At the time, there wasn’t a Sephora in my hometown, but my mom and I would take periodic shopping trips to a city an hour away. That city had one, and we'd always stop by so she could pick up her favorite makeup and skin care products. While she shopped, I would wander around amongst the glittery eyeshadow palettes and smooth lipsticks. Sorry to break it ya’ll, but Sephora Tweens have always been a thing. We just didn’t have social media to boast about it.
On one of those trips, I laid eyes on the peachy-pink hue. Even if I didn’t fully understand the lore of the blush at the time, I knew that it was beautiful. I also knew I wanted it, but I was too afraid to ask my mom if I could have it—because that meant I’d have to say its name out loud. For a young Catholic schoolgirl, that was an impossible feat.
Eventually, I became old enough to buy it on my own. And over the years, I’ve used the blush on-and-off—always coming back to the singularly iconic shade. And as of two weeks ago, it’s found its way into my hands once again.
I was informed by the brand that the blush had been undergoing a reformulation since 2018, and was now ready to be unveiled. Immediately, the new formula piqued my interest. Here’s what you need to know.
What to know about NARS’s blush reformulation
The biggest change was the omission of talc, a filler ingredient that many brands have started to move away from due to concerns about asbestos contamination. I should note that talc does not equal asbestos. Rather, talc may contain the carcinogen so it’s important to test its purity. However, many brands have opted out of the ingredient altogether out of an abundance of caution.
In addition to cutting talc, the new-and-improved formula is free of silicones, alcohol, PEGs, EDTA, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates.
But I’d rather spend time talking about what’s actually in the formula, which is what really caught my attention. The brand explained that the new formula uses a “pure pigment technology” that’s a dynamic blend of pigments that offer a buildable, natural-looking, and longwear payoff. In this blend there are naturally-derived and mineral-based pigments for color and wearability, pearlescent pigments (such as synthetic mica) for glow, and superfine pigments for blending.
I also love seeing some classic emollients and humectants in the formula, like caprylic/capric triglyceride (which is typically made from coconut oil and glycerin) and caprylyl glycol (which has the added bonus of being a preservative booster).
A word on the updated packaging:
Testing out the blush: How to get a lifted, lit-from-within look in one swipe
I’m a pretty consistent blush wearer—as I find my face looks sallow and lifeless without it. I also favor a more natural, subtle look, as I’m just not someone who plays around with bold aesthetics often. (I used to in my youth! I’m just old and tired now—how relatable, no?) So I prefer blushes that go on easy and give my skin a bit of much-needed glow.
And honestly, that’s the sort of payoff that made Orgasm famous in the first place. It’s a sheer, ballet pink with peachy undertones. It’s infused with golden mica that offers a soft highlight. I tap it on the apples of my cheeks, and then pull it up towards my temple. When the light hits my cheekbones just right, the gold shimmer really pops—giving a lifting appearance to the whole face. It really is a fool-proof way to awaken the skin.
It’s been a while since I’ve worn powder blush (for that matter, it’s been a while since I’ve worn powder anything—I mostly stick to cream formulas). But I found this to be shockingly hydrating and supple. It felt cushiony on the skin, never chalky. It also has a wonderful blurring effect, which helps hide pores, texture, and fine lines. Any age can wear this, but I do feel it’d be ideal for those with more mature skin.
The new formula also claims longer wearability, which I found to be fairly accurate. Throughout the day, I’d catch my reflection in the mirror and my cheeks would still look equal parts rosy and golden.
While I tested the original Orgasm, there are many other stunning shades to consider—including a few new ones under the Orgasm collection. “We have expanded our Orgasm color family portfolio to ensure there’s a take on the best-selling shade that suits everyone,” says Lucrecia Jovel, Vice President, Global Product Development Color & Specialty at NARS Cosmetics.
For example, there’s Orgasm Edge, which nixes the pearlescent glow for a matte finish. Orgasm Rush is bronzier with a red undertone. And Orgasm X is bolder, darker, and has more of a color payoff.
The verdict: It’s just as memorable as ever
There’s a reason this blush is burned into my brain. Sure, the attention-grabbing name may have something to do with it, but there are a lot of cheekily-named products out there that haven’t stood the test of time quite like NARS’ blush. The real reason it’s so memorable is because it’s just that spectacular. Even as a tween, I knew it was special at first glance. And here I am decades later, falling for it all over again.
