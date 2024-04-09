I remember the first time I saw NARS’ Powder Blush in Orgasm, a cult-favorite product that’s purchased once every single minute. At the time, there wasn’t a Sephora in my hometown, but my mom and I would take periodic shopping trips to a city an hour away. That city had one, and we'd always stop by so she could pick up her favorite makeup and skin care products. While she shopped, I would wander around amongst the glittery eyeshadow palettes and smooth lipsticks. Sorry to break it ya’ll, but Sephora Tweens have always been a thing. We just didn’t have social media to boast about it.