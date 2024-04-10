But this chain reaction of damage has to start somewhere. And in fact, it often starts in our own bodies as part of the natural metabolic process, Vinjamoori explains. “Think of the mitochondria as the engines that power our cells. They're generating energy that then enables the cells to do what they need to do: They need to divide, they need to clean up after themselves, they need to secrete hormones, and all the other things they have to do,” he tells me.