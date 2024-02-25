I treat fragrance like heirlooms. Precious little keepsakes that are too sacred to ever part with. Each and every one that finds its way into my fragrance wardrobe is highly curated. And once there, once it’s nestled into my inner circle, it almost never gets the boot. How could I possibly part with something that I’ve built such a strong relationship with? Yes, even if it is just a bottle of good smelling liquid at the end of the day.