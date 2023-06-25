The 16 Best Clean & Natural Perfumes Of 2023 — Beauty Editor Approved
Fragrances are small treasures. Scents can lift your mood, unlock emotions, help imprint memories of special days, and make you feel more like yourself. I grew up loving the magic of perfumes thanks to my mom: As a young girl, I was drawn to her special little bottles like they were precious gems. When I was old enough, I started collecting my own assortment of treats: Overly saccharine sprays that I might pick up at the drugstore or at a booth in the shopping mall. I loved them, even if now I look back and laugh at how I likely smelled like cotton candy dipped in fruit punch.
My devotion to a good fragrance has never wavered—even if my taste has, ahem, evolved over the years. So I’m so pleased to share with you the best clean fragrances on the market right now. It may not be a regulated term, but we call these clean fragrances, as the brands use natural extracts or safe synthetics, are transparent about ingredients, and prioritize sustainable practices.
Each scent is categorized by their fragrance profile, but be sure to check out the brands themselves as they may have other options that better suit your fancy.
Best skin scent: Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum
Pros
- Use a nature-identical jasmine note that’s lab-created and sustainable
- Uses sustainably sourced Australian sandalwood
- Comes in personal care products as well
Cons
- It’s a very light scent that subtly lingers (on purpose), so not for those looking to make a bold impact
Considerations:Cruelty freeContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.32 OZ / 9 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
Over the last several years, the concept of “skin scents” exploded in popularity on the fragrance scene. It’s the “no-makeup-makeup” of perfume: It’s supposed to smell like you, just a bit more elevated. It’s achieved by blending together light musks, grounding woods, and a dash of airy florals. In Phlur’s viral sensation that was Missing Person, they use white musk, skin musk, jasmine, neroli, and sandalwood.
What our reviewer says:
An absolute delight of a fragrance, this airy-yet-warm perfume feels like you have nothing on. It’s inviting, but not obvious. Phlur creative director and influencer Chrishelle Lim once told me that this is her go-to for day-to-day, as it’s not overpowering and can blend in with any occasion. I very much agree.
Best fresh: Clean Reserve Rain Eau de Parfum
Pros
- The vetiver in this formula is sustainably sourced from Haiti through a partnership that supports education and health care for the farmers’ families. Plus: Vetiver protects against soil erosion!
- Sustainable packaging
- Both cruelty free and vegan
Cons
- Not as strong of staying power
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.32 OZ / 9 mL3.4 OZ / 100 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
There’s nothing more refreshing and invigorating than rainfall. A quenching, cooling storm that wipes the slate clean—it’s a smell that’s ripe with possibilities. This captures that just-showered scent with a blend of the tropical grass vetiver, light musk, white flower, and juicy cucumber.
Best white floral: The Maker Wild
Pros
- This bottle, inspired by vintage ink flasks, uses 27% less glass than conventional perfume bottles and C02-free production methods
Cons
- Pricey
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.32 OZ / 9 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
A rich white floral that’s decadent, yet sophisticated. It’s as rich with charisma as it is blossoms and botanicals. It contains bottom notes of white sandalwood and transparent cedarwood, heart notes of tuberose and jasmine, and then spiked with bergamot and peach. Just like the start of a good night, it can take you anywhere.
Best fruity floral: Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit Eau de Parfum
Pros
- Comes in several sizes and personal care formulas
Cons
- A bit summery for colder months
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.32 OZ / 9 mL3.4 OZ / 100 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
Juicy florals—once the reigning scent of the early aughts—got a major makeover with this launch from Bee Shapiro’s cult favorite brand Ellis Brookllyn. This one’s elevated and surprisingly creamy. The bergamot is a bright, sunny citrus that instantly inspires images of driving a two-seater, top down, on winding roads on the Italian coast. Jasmine fills out the fragrance with its unmistakable sweet and musky floral scent. Finally, the fig and vanilla add some warmth and depth, giving the scent some thickness.
What our reviewer says:
When I smell it, I have visions of warming my skin on terracotta bricks, soft morning sunshine with a lavish fruit plate for breakfast, and coastal blooms filling the air. I grew up loving the candied fruity florals that were so popular in my youth. This one feels succulent like the perfumes of my past, but significantly more refined.
Best citrus: Phlur Solar Power
Pros
- It features a unique orange flower molecule that utilizes a sustainable extracting process. Here's how the brand describes it: "The bio-sourced process and biodegradable solvents create a 100% natural ingredient."
- Comes in personal care formulas
Cons
- Citrus ingredients may be irritating to some
Considerations:Cruelty freeContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.32 OZ / 9 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
Citrus scents are endlessly popular because they just feel happy: They’re reminiscent of summer days, warm weather, and vacations. Perhaps even a cocktail or two. This sun-drenched scent layers together bergamot, neroli, jasmine, driftwood, and a sprinkling of sea salt.
What our reviewer says:
It's as if a perfume was made just for me. It’s bright with citrus, warmed with musk and coastal woods, lightly sweetened with airy florals, and freshened with marine notes. There's a very specific sensation that I often long for: The body warming in the sun just after getting out of the ocean—skin, cradled in salt and sand, gently bathed in light. One spritz of this, and I'm there.
Best spice: Henry Rose Char
Pros
- Henry Rose was one of the brands that put “transparent fragrance” on the map
- The first EWG-verified fragrance
Cons
- Pricey
Considerations:Cruelty freeContains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.27 OZ / 8 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
Warm, sultry, and just singed with sophistication. Michelle Pfieffer’s EWG-verified fragrance brand, Henry Rose, makes some of the best clean fragrances out there—as well as some of the most creative. This blends together tonka bean, ginger, vetiver, and Moroccan orange flower for a blend that’s smoky yet somehow still fresh.
What our reviewer says:
“I tend to gravitate towards spicier, muskier fragrances like this one as opposed to crisp, citrus-y scents, and Char is perfect for everyday wear. It gives just enough depth that makes you smell subtly mysterious. Michelle Pfieffer herself told me she layers it with her brighter Windows Down—I tried it, and I’m just as obsessed with the combo.” — mbg beauty editor Jamie Schneider
Best gourmand: by Rosie Jane Dulce
Pros
- More affordable price point
- Vegan, cruelty free & contains organic ingredients
- Climate neutral
Cons
- Gourmands can be too sweet for some folks — even if this one is quite elevated
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains organic ingredientsContains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.27 OZ / 8 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
The gourmand fragrance category is actually one of the most popular in the world. It consists of perfumes that prioritize sweet, edible notes like sugars, vanilla, caramel, chocolate—things so mouthwatering you could eat it. This number uses two kinds of vanilla, a drizzle of chocolate, elegant hinoki wood, and subtle nude musk.
What our reviewer says:
“If you, too, have been influenced by the Y2K craze, you need this gourmand fragrance in your life. You’ll definitely notice the soft vanilla, but it’s not too syrupy like the sugar-spun aromas you might have bathed in back then. With hinoki wood and nude musk, this one’s a little more complex for the nose.” — Schneider
Best green scent: Relevant 13 Stems
Pros
- Created by beauty entrepreneur and thirteen lune co-founder, Nyakio Grieco
Cons
- Does not indicate if it’s cruelty free or vegan
Considerations:Contains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.27 OZ / 8 mL
At its core, this is a green scent—or a perfume that evokes grass and lush botanicals—but it’s rounded out by white florals and grounding woods. The end result is balanced and welcoming, yet invigorating and sharp. It does so by mixing together cucumber, bamboo, and green peppercorn, with a bouquet of freesia, mimosa flower, and violets.
What our reviewer says:
I’ve never smelled a fragrance that balances herby greens with floral so well. Typically when you’re using herbal, earthy notes (par for the course in green scents), they can be overpowering. But this lets the floral and cashmere accords sing. It’s enchanting. Not for nothing, but my bottle (pictured) was hand painted at the launch event—which I think only adds to the charm. A lovely reminder that perfumes are truly little masterpieces.
Best rose : Kai*Rose Eau de Parfum
Pros
- Comes in personal care products and home goods
- Made to EU standards in the USA
- Vegan & cruelty free
Cons
- I'd argue that this is something far more special than a "rose scent," but alas, still some people don't like rose notes.
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):1.7 OZ / 50 mL
In the past, rose scents had a bad rap. They’re often thought of as stuffy, powdery, and dated. But this is thoroughly modern. The second fragrance from Kai (a natural fragrance brand with a devoted following), is like stepping into a rose garden. It’s fresh and full of life.
What our reviewer says:
This is the rose scent that made me love roses. It totally reimagined what the traditional floral could be. It should come as no surprise, considering the brand itself is known for being quite the disruptors in the fragrance industry. The signature fragrance has amassed a cult following which includes Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, and Charlize Theron.
Best moody: Abel Black Anise
Pros
- 100% natural fragrance
- Superb ingredient transparency and sourcing
Cons
- Pricey
- Hard to find (could be a pro, to be honest!)
Considerations:Cruelty freeContains essential oilsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.5 OZ / 15 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
Like putting on your deepest playlist or cracking open your journal, sometimes you just want to feel something. This dark, sensual fragrance evokes the more mercurial side of life. And it has the fragrance notes to match. The namesake top note black anise, while the middle notes (black currant and cocoa) bring a smooth richness, and then it’s rounded out by a bold tobacco base.
What our reviewer says:
“This is, hands down, the sexiest perfume I own. Upon first spritz, I wasn’t sure how I felt about the licorice-like top notes (which stem from star anise), but it actually develops beautifully on the skin. Now, I can’t get enough! The tobacco base and vibrant, smoky amber mingle together to create something so sophisticated and just plain sultry. The verdict? This is my official date night perfume.” — Schneier
Best aquatic: The Nue Co Water Therapy
Pros
- Great for using as a personal fragrance, home fragrance, linen spray, or meditation spray
- Traceable ingredients
Cons
- A very light scent in case you want something with staying power
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains organic ingredientsContains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):1.7 OZ / 50 mL
Humans are drawn to water—it’s shown to relax and stabilize our moods. It’s where we find peace. So it’s no wonder that some folks may want to smell like oceanic or aquatic locations, too. The Nue Co makes what they call “functional fragrance,” which means that specific olfactory notes are used to enhance certain moods. This blend uses notes of sandalwood, vetiver, seaweed, rose, cardamom, and salt to inspire calm.
Best genderless: CK Everyone
Pros
- While everything on this list is gender neutral, this one was specifically designed to be genderless
- Contains organic ingredients
Cons
- Vegan, but not cruelty free
Considerations:VeganContains organic ingredientsContains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):3.4 OZ / 100 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
The pinnacle of clean chic, Calvin Klein fragrances are some of the most universally beloved scents available. And this Eau de Toilette uses ingredients of natural origin—such as bright organic orange essential oil and ginger for the top notes. The middle is a fresh, herby blue tea accord, and then it’s grounded with earthy cedarwood and patchouli. Together, it makes a flattering blend that lives up to the CK fragrance legacy.
What our review says:
I was pleasantly surprised to see Calvin Klein venturing into clean and natural fragrances, and then was absolutely charmed once I got a whiff of the tonic. It’s balanced, fresh, polished, and even a bit playful.
Best multitasking: Being Frenshe Lavender Cloud
Pros
- The collection has five scents designed to inspire a specific mood or activity: Unwind & rest, Soothe & comfort, Awaken & uplift, Joy & bliss, Balance & harmony
- Along with this spray, the collection carries personal care, hair care, bath sets, and home scents
Cons
- Not travel-friendly
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains essential oilsContains responsible syntheticsContains natural extracts
Size(s):05 OZ / 150 mL
This fine mist is made for all over: On your linens as you’re getting into bed, a midday spritz around the house to freshen things up, throughout your strands as a hair perfume, and finally, as a body spray. The lavender scent has notes of airy lavender, warm sandalwood, and cozy cardamom to lull you into rest.
Best beginner: Skylar Pink Canyon
Pros
- Hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin (free of the major 36 allergens)
- Tested in third-party labs
Cons
- Contains no natural ingredients, in case that's important to you
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains responsible synthetics
Size(s):0.32 OZ / 9 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
Skylar makes playful, youthful fragrances that use clean, natural, organic ingredients that are hypoallergenic. The entire collection of fragrances is full of fun perfumes—Coconut! Lime! Cotton candy! Honey suckle!—but I'm featuring Pink Canyon because it’s my personal favorite of all that I’ve smelled from the brand. (It’s also a best-seller.) It combines grapefruit, pink salt, and cedar for a scent that feels like golden hour.
Best organic: The 7 Virtues Santal Vanille
Pros
- More affordable
- Contains organic ingredients & is hypoallergenic
Cons
- High content of essential oils, which may be irritating to some
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains organic ingredientsContains essential oilsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.37 OZ / 11 mL1.7 OZ / 50 mL
Made with organic jojoba oil, organic sugar-cane alcohol, and 25% fragrance oils, this top-notch fragrance brand makes sophisticated fragrances for those who prioritize natural blends. This option is cozy and soft like cashmere. In fact, that’s one of their highlighted notes—alongside coconut, vanilla, myrrh, and sandalwood.
Best oil: Kindred Black The Fall Of Immortal
Pros
- Contains organic coconut oil as a base as well as organic essential oils
Cons
- Essential oils can be irritating for some folks – especially if you have sensitive skin
- Pricey
- Not easy to travel with
Considerations:Cruelty freeVeganContains organic ingredientsContains essential oilsContains natural extracts
Size(s):0.4 OZ / 12 mL
Perfume oil is like anointing yourself—it’s a ritual, and practically sacrosanct. This elixir from the sustainable artisanal haven Kindred Black blends together coconut oil and several organic essential oils, such as bergamot, lavender, rose, and ylang ylang.
What our reviewer says:
“If you’re a fan of incense, you’ll love this perfume oil. The scent is warm, seductive, and exotic. It’s one of those fragrances you keep on hand for the occasion where you want to channel a spicy edge. The tiny bottle may make you question the price point, but just know this oil is concentrated, so you only need a drop or two. Plus, the unique bottles are perfect for shelf decor after you use your last drop.” — assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye
Comparing perfumes
|Name
|Scent type
|Cruently free
|Vegan
|Price
|Phlur Missing Person
|Skin
|Yes
|No
|$96
|Clean Reserve Rain
|Aquatic
|Yes
|Yes
|$110
|The Maker Wild
|Floral
|Yes
|Yes
|$175
|Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit
|Fruity floral
|Yes
|Yes
|$108
|Phlur Solar Power
|Citrus
|Yes
|No
|$96
|Henry Rose Char
|Spice
|Yes
|No
|$120
|by Rosie Jane Dulce
|Gourmand
|Yes
|Yes
|$75
|Relevant 13 Stems
|Green
|No
|No
|$92
|Kai*Rose Eau de Parfum
|Floral
|Yes
|Yes
|$80
|Abel Black Anise
|Spice
|Yes
|No
|$180
|The Nue Co Water Therapy
|Aquatic
|Yes
|Yes
|$95
|CK Everyone
|Clean
|No
|Yes
|$70
|Being Frenshe Lavender Cloud
|Floral
|Yes
|Yes
|$15
|Skylar Pink Canyon
|Citrus
|Yes
|Yes
|$90
|The 7 Virtues Santal Vanille
|Gourmand
|Yes
|Yes
|$88
|Kindred Black The Fall Of Immortal
|Aromatic
|Yes
|Yes
|$165
How we picked
Transparent ingredients
Ingredient transparency is notoriously challenging in the fragrance world, as these recipes for these precious nectars are often under tight wraps. But these brands are open about what goes into their bottles.
Sustainability
Sustainability is at the core of what we do at mbg beauty, but it's especially important in the world of fragrance where ingredient sourcing should be top of mind.
Variety
Everyone has unique tastes and scent preferences. We included a wide range of options that include most fragrance categories so you can find something that will work for you.
Tried & tested
These fragrances and brands have been personally vetted by me and tested by the mbg beauty team. We also use real user reviews to help inform our decisions.
How to apply perfume
There are endless ways to wear fragrance—including a few of the below. Plus, a few tips on how to make it last longer.
- Apply it directly to skin, but don’t rub it in. The most direct way to apply fragrance is to apply it directly to your skin. You can spritz it on your wrists, behind the ears, on your decolletage, you name it. Just resist from rubbing it in, as that can change the scent. Pro tip: The closer you apply it to the skin, the more juice gets absorbed and the stronger it will be.
- Apply it to your clothing or via the “cloud method.” If you don’t want to apply it directly to skin or prefer a more subtle scent, spritzing it on your clothing before you put them on will keep the scent on the outside of the fabric and a bit more subtle. Or you can do the cloud method, where you put several sprays into the air around you and walk through it.
- Avoid sensitive areas. Fragrances can be irritating for more delicate areas of the body. Don’t apply perfume to the face (especially eye area), private areas, or open wounds. Also, if you have sensitive skin and are having a flare-up (say of eczema), you might want to avoid fragrance altogether.
- Use lotions, oils, or other perfumed products. While the above list are conventional perfumes, you can certainly opt for scented lotions and other personal care products. This can also be a handy trick to layer several notes together.
- Don’t be afraid to layer. If you like multiple notes, you can blend them together to get an entirely unique-to-you final scent.
- Hydrate beforehand. Hydrated skin holds onto perfume longer. So be sure to slink on your go-to body lotion before applying, which will help the scent linger.
FAQ
What does it mean to be a “clean perfume”?
There is no regulated definition of “clean,” however most folks have come to define it as fragrances with transparent, safe ingredients that are responsibly sourced. These ingredients can be natural, organic, synthetic, or a blend of all three! Natural perfumes use those that use naturally-derived ingredients. Organic perfumes prioritize organic ingredients where possible.
Are clean perfumes safe?
Generally speaking, “clean perfumes” use more thorough ingredient standards than conventional counterparts—but not always. This means they tend to be better to use for those who may have sensitive skin or other sensitivities. However most fragrances on the market today follow IFRA guidelines, making them safe for use for the general public. But you know your personal sensitivities better than anyone, so just find a brand that’s transparent about what they put in the bottle, so you know if it will work for you.
The takeaway
Perfume is like a small gift you give yourself with each spray. These little tinctures can lift your mood, inspire memories, and make you feel special. Practically magic, no? The above brands are high-quality—so even if you don’t love the scent category, poke around and find one that excites you. Consider this your handy treasure map.