Fragrances are small treasures. Scents can lift your mood, unlock emotions, help imprint memories of special days, and make you feel more like yourself. I grew up loving the magic of perfumes thanks to my mom: As a young girl, I was drawn to her special little bottles like they were precious gems. When I was old enough, I started collecting my own assortment of treats: Overly saccharine sprays that I might pick up at the drugstore or at a booth in the shopping mall. I loved them, even if now I look back and laugh at how I likely smelled like cotton candy dipped in fruit punch.

My devotion to a good fragrance has never wavered—even if my taste has, ahem, evolved over the years. So I’m so pleased to share with you the best clean fragrances on the market right now. It may not be a regulated term, but we call these clean fragrances, as the brands use natural extracts or safe synthetics, are transparent about ingredients, and prioritize sustainable practices.

Each scent is categorized by their fragrance profile, but be sure to check out the brands themselves as they may have other options that better suit your fancy.