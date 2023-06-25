Over the last several years, the concept of “skin scents” exploded in popularity on the fragrance scene. It’s the “no-makeup-makeup” of perfume: It’s supposed to smell like you, just a bit more elevated. It’s achieved by blending together light musks, grounding woods, and a dash of airy florals. In Phlur’s viral sensation that was Missing Person, they use white musk, skin musk, jasmine, neroli, and sandalwood.

What our reviewer says:

An absolute delight of a fragrance, this airy-yet-warm perfume feels like you have nothing on. It’s inviting, but not obvious. Phlur creative director and influencer Chrishelle Lim once told me that this is her go-to for day-to-day, as it’s not overpowering and can blend in with any occasion. I very much agree.