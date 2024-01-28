Skip to Content
Beauty

It's True: Smelling Flowers Can Make You Smarter & Happier

January 28, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Press Pause on Spring Allergies with these Accupressure points
Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy
January 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The winter garden embodies resilience. Only the bravest of buds unfurl from the blanket of frosty earth; only the strongest of petals stay put amid gusty winds. So when you catch a whisper of floral fragrance out and about, you may feel a bit fearless yourself—it’s hard to stay down when you realize that somewhere, somehow, a flower blooms. 

It all sounds nice and, well, flowery, but the science is also on our side: Flowers—namely, their sweet aromas—have the ability to make us feel safe, warm, and clear-headed. Take a peek at their cognitive longevity benefits, and you’ll want to bathe yourself in floral scents for the rest of the season. 

The science of scent memories 

The link between fragrance and memory is well-known. A whiff of vanilla might conjure afternoons spent with your grandmother, or a fresh, water lily aroma may transport you straight to the beach. These odor-evoked memories have been shown1 to uplift mood, reduce stress, and even target areas of the brain associated with learning. 

"Your olfactory nerve is the only cranial nerve in direct contact with your external environment," physician and natural skin care expert Sarah Villafranco, M.D., once shared with mbg. "Nerve endings inside your nose are in contact with the air you breathe, and when they connect with scent molecules, they activate express messages to primal parts of your brain that control things like emotion, memory, and pleasure." 

Essentially, your olfactory system can quickly indicate whether an environment is safe or not, and certain scents contain chemical components that lull your senses and elicit relaxation2

And when your mind feels safe, it frees up space for learning and concentration: “Psychological safety helps us to learn and retain memories,” agrees neuroscientist Tara Swart Bieber, M.D., Ph.D. 

Florals take it even further

Floral scents, in particular, have some fascinating brain health benefits. Take this 2022 study3, which discovered differences in adults’ attention levels and emotional states during a flower arranging session. It’s the olfactory stimulation from the cut flower fragrances, researchers theorize, that stimulate brain wave activity in the prefrontal cortex. 

Or consider this study from the American Society for Horticultural Science, which found exposures to the floral fragrance (specifically Japanese plum blossom) activate the sympathetic nervous system and the brain regions related to movement, speech, and memory. 

According to Swart, it’s their connection to nature that gives florals their brain-boosting power. “Florals are strongly reminiscent of being in nature,” she says, and spending time in nature is linked to better longevity and overall health. A floral scent can evoke memories of nature walks and greenspace, which can promote that brain activity without even stepping foot outdoors. 

This is especially pertinent right now, when many people’s motivations tend to dip in the middle of winter. Swart suggests exposing yourself to floral fragrances could help offset those seasonal affective issues, in addition to getting enough sunlight and vitamin D. “It could stimulate the memories of spring and summer and remind us that the cycles of nature are important,” she notes. 

Licensed neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, Sanam Hafeez, Psy.D., seconds the theory, noting that “the association between floral scents and nature may help create a sense of connection to the outdoors, which can be particularly beneficial when spending less time outside due to colder weather.” 

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should hole up indoors for the rest of the frigid season (please try to get some fresh air if you can!), but for some, seasonal affective disorder isn’t just about the sun—and the scent memories of blooming flowers can have a significant impact. 

“The visual and sensory stimulation provided by greenery and florals, even in the form of indoor plants or floral fragrances, could help alleviate symptoms of seasonal depression by providing a sense of nature and beauty,” Hafeez adds. Flowers are aesthetically pleasing, after all, and beholding beautiful things has been linked to mental health and longevity (really! It’s called neuroaesthetics4, Swart tells me).

Quick anecdote: If you asked me about my fragrance preferences last year (or even a few months ago), I wouldn’t consider myself a florals fan. I’m more of a musk, sandalwood, amber type of gal, and in the winter, I lean into everything snow and pine. 

Though lately, especially on days I wake up to a hazy gray sky, I’m gravitating towards perfumes that smell like a sunny garden. I’ve had DedCool’s Sunlit Blooms and PHLUR’s Mood Ring—both warm, sweet florals—on rotation since they each dropped in December. 

Carina Chaz, founder of Dedcool, tells me she wanted to rethink and subvert what a winter scent “should” be. “It’s a reassuring, happy scent that lifts your mood when you need it most, like during these cold, dark months,” she says. And like its name suggests, PHLUR markets Mood Ring as a “vibrant mood-enhancing fragrance,” with a launch date in the dead of winter.

Coincidence? I think not. 

These floral scents tickle your brain

DedCool Sunlit Blooms

$ 90
I agree with Chaz: Sunlit Blooms is “like a warm hug.” The sophisticated blend of orange blossom (which Hafeez says “can uplift the mood and bring joy”), white floral, and vanilla create a blend reminiscent of sun-drenched skin.
DedCool Sunlit Blooms

PHLUR Mood Ring

$ 99
A fruitier floral, Mood Ring delivers a burst of sweet orange before jasmine sambac and marigold make their way to the party. It’s the perfect starter floral, IMO, since it’s grounded with musks and amber (my personal comfort notes).
PHLUR Mood Ring

Future Society Haunted Rose

$ 98
Sweet and spicy, this is not your grandmother’s rose. Passionfruit and saffron bring a warm, earthy element to the classically elegant scent. Plus, “Rose is associated with optimism (which may be needed more in winter),” Swart notes.
Future Society Haunted Rose

Noteworthy Scents n,249

$ 124.99
The brand likens the scent to sheer petals: soft, warm, and delicate. White magnolia, ginger lily, and jasmine subtly uplift the senses, while the resins and musks caress the skin like cashmere.
Noteworthy Scents n,249

Gisou Wild Rose Hair Perfume

$ 44
Hair perfume is just so chic, isn’t it? This rose-infused version of Gisou’s classic has a base of vanilla, adding warmth to the airy floral.
Gisou Wild Rose Hair Perfume

Le Labo Lavande 31

$ 230
“Lavender is the strongest naturally-occurring neuromodulator (calms agitation and lifts low mood),” says Swart. Le Labo combines the aromatherapy favorite with bergamot and neroli for a touch of brightness.
Le Labo Lavande 31

