Are Signature Scents Coming To An End? Maybe, But It Might Be A Good Thing

The core function of fragrance is changing, shifting more towards internal satisfaction rather than people-pleasing. Before recent years, fragrance was generally focused on (and marketed toward) the other. “You would think about your fragrance as part of an allure about yourself that you’re trying to create to attract others,” clinical psychologist Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D tells mbg.

This is partially why there was such a stark difference in men’s cologne and women’s perfume. Musk and woodsy scents were marketed toward men while classic florals and hints of warm vanilla were essential to a women’s blend–with generally zero crossover.

There was also a certain prestige with wearing a big-time, name-brand fragrance, and it was an even bigger flex if another person could smell your perfume as soon as you entered the room. The fragrances created a few decades back were practically made to be devoured and evaluated by others—the intention was to impress, to have your signature scent be memorable and desirable.

At present, a recent consumer report shows that 60% of Gen-Zs own over 3 fragrances. But the real difference is not how many fragrances exist on a shelf, but rather the question of why.