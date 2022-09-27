Neroli essential oil comes from the flowers of the bitter orange (you may also see “orange blossom” on the perfume bottle). Like its name suggests, it contains hints of both floral and citrus—but it’s also a bit spicy (thanks to that bitter orange), meaning it’s a bit more sophisticated than your average floral note. It’s still quite delicate, which is why it mingles well in lighter floral formulas, but it offers a little something more complex. If you’re looking for a juice that has some extra oomph, chances are you’ll adore this bright, zesty scent.

As someone who favors a spicier perfume (I typically gravitate towards sandalwood), I’ve noticed myself leaning towards neroli-laced florals. It morphs the fragrance into an even dreamier aroma; plus, neroli is a very potent essential oil, so a little goes a long way—if a perfume includes even just a hint of orange blossom, you’ll know it.

Because neroli fuses so well with other scents, it’s also a great option for fragrance layering. Meaning, you can grab a neroli scented body oil or lotion and layer it underneath a neroli-infused perfume—the two scents will complement each other well and enhance your fragrance experience. Not to mention, keeping your skin hydrated á la body lotion makes perfume last longer, since fragrance clings onto well-moisturized skin.

mindbodygreen’s postbiotic body lotion does just the trick; the warm, bright scent complements just about any subsequent spritz. Not to mention, neroli itself may boast some skin care benefits: In a review of the biological activities of citrus oils published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, researchers said neroli is a "strong antioxidant." All the more reason to slather on and spritz your favorite neroli-infused formulas.