If you’ve ever gone through a period in which your skin was particularly dry and dehydrated, you know just how uncomfortable it can be. Dry skin is never just dry skin: It comes with flakes, ashiness, itchiness, blotchiness, irritation, sensitivities, and tightness. It can even lead to more severe inflammatory skin conditions, such as eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis. Not ideal to say the least.