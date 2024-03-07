Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

If You Have Dry, Irritated Skin, Try These 5 Research Backed Ingredients

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
March 07, 2024
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Woman rubs lotion into dry, crepey skin on her hands
Image by Ani Dimi / Stocksy
March 07, 2024

If you’ve ever gone through a period in which your skin was particularly dry and dehydrated, you know just how uncomfortable it can be. Dry skin is never just dry skin: It comes with flakes, ashiness, itchiness, blotchiness, irritation, sensitivities, and tightness. It can even lead to more severe inflammatory skin conditions, such as eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis. Not ideal to say the least.

So when dry skin creeps up on you, take it seriously: Grab yourself a soothing, deeply hydrating lotion that helps restore the skin barrier, limit transepidermal water loss, and provide comforting production. 

Here are the best natural ingredients to keep an eye out for when dealing with parched, dry skin—derm and research approved. 

Oat extracts

Oat extracts—and more specifically colloidal oat—are the gold standard ingredient for dry, sensitive skin. Oats are anti-inflammatory in their own right, as they contain antioxidants, lipid,s and avenanthramides. When boiled down, it makes colloidal gel extract which is rich in antioxidants and has a 30% concentration of lipids. This substance has been shown to bolster the skin barrier1, provide protective qualities2 against external stress, and acts as an emollient. The FDA has even approved colloidal oatmeal as an over-the-counter drug, specifically as a skin protectant. 

But it’s not the only oat extract to keep an eye out for. Oat oil is also wonderful for dry, itchy skin. Not only is it lipid and antioxidant-rich, but it’s even shown to upregulate ceramide production3 in the skin. 

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a major skin thirst quencher. Not only does it have high water content naturally, but it also acts as a humectant. Humectants attract water, pulling it into the epidermis. When applied topically, aloe vera has been shown to increase the water content4

It’s also highly soothing (there’s a reason it’s used to treat sunburns!). Because of its naturally moisturizing, and subsequently healing, properties, research has shown that aloe vera may help heal5 irritation and inflammation in the skin. Some research has found that aloin6, a compound found in the aloe plant, has anti-inflammatory properties that aid in the skin-healing process. 

Shea butter

This botanical butter is one of the most popular ingredients in creams and lotions for good reason. Its moisturizing and emollient qualities are tied to the high fatty acid content, namely linoleic acid and oleic acid. These fatty acids sink into the skin, and help restore the barrier7. One study even suggests it has similar topical effects as ceramides8

Shea butter extract has also been shown to be anti-inflammatory9, in large part due to its skin-barrier-protecting properties, but also because it's notably high in vitamin E, a potent and oil-soluble antioxidant that can help fight free-radical damage and oxidative stress. 

Coenzyme Q10

Coenzyme q10 (CoQ10) is a fat-soluble antioxidant that's found in all your cells. Furthermore, it's the only fat-soluble antioxidant10 naturally made by the human body. And this antioxidant is special. 

It protects against lipid peroxidation11, a process by which free radicals damage cell membranes. Not only that, but it protects the membranes of mitochondria and regenerates other antioxidants, like vitamins C and E—both of which are just as important for healthy skin. 

Squalane 

Squalene is a natural lipid produced by your skin, and it plays several functions in the skin—including barrier protection, limiting transepidermal water loss, and more. We have a more abundant supply when we’re young, but we lose it with age. Dry skin, increased sensitivities, irritation, and premature aging can all be traced back to its loss. 

Well this ingredient can actually be extracted from botanical sources, such as olive oil, sugarcane, and soy. When applied topically, it can reduce irritation by replenishing your natural supply—helping the skin barrier protect itself. 

The takeaway 

 Dry, irritated skin can be a nuisance—but with the right topical ingredients, applied daily, you can support your skin barrier health. This will help keep your skin moisturized, reduce irritation, manage inflammation, and decrease the appearance of flakes, finelines, and so on. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura
Travel

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura

Alexandra Engler

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home
Beauty

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home

Hannah Frye

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin

Jamie Schneider

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist
Beauty

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It

Hannah Frye

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research
Beauty

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research

Alexandra Engler

This Skin Care Ingredient Has A Surprising Extra Benefit For Those 50+
Beauty

This Skin Care Ingredient Has A Surprising Extra Benefit For Those 50+

Hannah Frye

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Smooth Fine Lines & Crepey Hands
Beauty

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Smooth Fine Lines & Crepey Hands

Alexandra Engler

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura
Travel

This Is Where You Need To Travel Next, Based On Your Aura

Alexandra Engler

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home
Beauty

4 Tips From Celebrity Brow Experts That Help Me Master My Arches At Home

Hannah Frye

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: Overlooking This Vitamin Is A Recipe For Sagging Skin

Jamie Schneider

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist
Beauty

3 Ways Your Smile Ages & What To Do About It, From A Celebrity Dentist

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It
Beauty

This Is The Major Cause Of Crepey Skin — Here's What To Do About It

Hannah Frye

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research
Beauty

3 Foods That Reduce Wrinkles & Dark Spots, According To Research

Alexandra Engler

This Skin Care Ingredient Has A Surprising Extra Benefit For Those 50+
Beauty

This Skin Care Ingredient Has A Surprising Extra Benefit For Those 50+

Hannah Frye

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Smooth Fine Lines & Crepey Hands
Beauty

The Best (& Easiest) Way To Smooth Fine Lines & Crepey Hands

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.