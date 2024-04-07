Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

A Top Esthetician's Best Collagen-Boosting Advice: Get At Least 7 Hours

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
April 07, 2024
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Woman sitting in bed turns out lamp to go to sleep
Image by Anna Tabakova / Stocksy
April 07, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

What if I told you that a top esthetician's best collagen-boosting advice was totally free, didn’t require a trip to a spa, and didn’t come in a jar or bottle? Well, as esthetician and beauty consultant Natasha V. Glasgow shared in this TikTok, her most important tip for collagen production is something you do every night: Sleep. 

“So your skin produces collagen when you sleep—that’s part of the repair process. Getting only 5 hours of sleep can contribute to 2 times as many fine lines and wrinkles as getting 7 hours of sleep would,” she shares. 

Sleep, collagen, and wrinkles: What the research says

The research Glasgow is referring to in the video was a clinical trial1 done by Skin Study Center at the University Hospitals Case Medical Center. The study looked at the effects of sleep2 on the skin of 60 pre-menopausal women between the ages of 30 and 49. Of the research participants, half fell into the “poor sleepers” bucket and the other half considered themselves average-to-good sleepers. 

They classified the individuals based on their average sleep duration, as assessed by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. As for the skin evaluation, the individuals participated in several non-invasive skin challenge tests, such as UV light exposure, skin barrier disruption, and the SCINEXA skin aging scoring system3

At the end of the study, the researchers found statistically significant differences in the skin quality of good versus poor sleepers. For example, when they looked at the skin aging scoring system results, poor quality sleepers had two times the amount of fine lines, discoloration, and sagging.

They also found that poor quality sleepers took longer to recover from UV burns, implying the body isn’t as effective at reducing inflammation. In the barrier disruption test, poor sleepers saw a 30% reduction in skin repair ability and increased transepidermal water loss. Essentially, this means that the skin may be more sensitive and dry.

This isn’t the only research to show the connection between lack of sleep and an aged appearance (in fact, it’s pretty well studied4), but it does illuminate the real-life repercussions of poor sleep quality in very tangible terms. 

How to actually fall asleep — since it’s easier said than done. 

So if getting 8 hours of sleep every night was easy and straightforward, everyone would do it—no questions asked. But clearly, it’s not. In fact, it’s why I'm writing this article to begin with. 

Everyone is different, but here are some tips that tend to work for most folks. 

Read more about improving your sleep hygiene here

The takeaway 

Listen, it’s important to get an adequate amount of sleep for a whole litany of reasons outside of your appearance. It improves your cognitive health, reduces stress and anxiety, helps muscle growth and recovery, and so much more. But if the appeal of a smooth, youthful complexion is what gets you to prioritize your sleep hygiene, then so be it! As Glasgow tells us: “So—goodnight!”

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock
Beauty

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now
Beauty

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say
Beauty

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say

Alexandra Engler

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin
Beauty

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin

Hannah Frye

This Product Is Like An "Undo" Button For Skin Dullness
Beauty

This Product Is Like An "Undo" Button For Skin Dullness

Jamie Schneider

2,000+ Items Are Marked Down In This Rare Clean Beauty Sale — These Are Our Top Picks
Beauty

2,000+ Items Are Marked Down In This Rare Clean Beauty Sale — These Are Our Top Picks

Carleigh Ferrante

This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)
Beauty

This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)

Hannah Frye

How To Know If Your Hair Growth Products Have The Opposite Effect (Yikes!)
Beauty

How To Know If Your Hair Growth Products Have The Opposite Effect (Yikes!)

Jamie Schneider

These Are The 2 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Actually Are Worth The Money
Beauty

These Are The 2 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Actually Are Worth The Money

Alexandra Engler

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock
Beauty

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now
Beauty

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say
Beauty

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say

Alexandra Engler

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin
Beauty

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin

Hannah Frye

This Product Is Like An "Undo" Button For Skin Dullness
Beauty

This Product Is Like An "Undo" Button For Skin Dullness

Jamie Schneider

2,000+ Items Are Marked Down In This Rare Clean Beauty Sale — These Are Our Top Picks
Beauty

2,000+ Items Are Marked Down In This Rare Clean Beauty Sale — These Are Our Top Picks

Carleigh Ferrante

This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)
Beauty

This Concealer Was Proven To Reduce Crow's Feet (Yes, You Read That Right)

Hannah Frye

How To Know If Your Hair Growth Products Have The Opposite Effect (Yikes!)
Beauty

How To Know If Your Hair Growth Products Have The Opposite Effect (Yikes!)

Jamie Schneider

These Are The 2 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Actually Are Worth The Money
Beauty

These Are The 2 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Actually Are Worth The Money

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.