A Top Esthetician's Best Collagen-Boosting Advice: Get At Least 7 Hours
What if I told you that a top esthetician's best collagen-boosting advice was totally free, didn’t require a trip to a spa, and didn’t come in a jar or bottle? Well, as esthetician and beauty consultant Natasha V. Glasgow shared in this TikTok, her most important tip for collagen production is something you do every night: Sleep.
“So your skin produces collagen when you sleep—that’s part of the repair process. Getting only 5 hours of sleep can contribute to 2 times as many fine lines and wrinkles as getting 7 hours of sleep would,” she shares.
Sleep, collagen, and wrinkles: What the research says
The research Glasgow is referring to in the video was a clinical trial1 done by Skin Study Center at the University Hospitals Case Medical Center. The study looked at the effects of sleep2 on the skin of 60 pre-menopausal women between the ages of 30 and 49. Of the research participants, half fell into the “poor sleepers” bucket and the other half considered themselves average-to-good sleepers.
They classified the individuals based on their average sleep duration, as assessed by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. As for the skin evaluation, the individuals participated in several non-invasive skin challenge tests, such as UV light exposure, skin barrier disruption, and the SCINEXA skin aging scoring system3.
At the end of the study, the researchers found statistically significant differences in the skin quality of good versus poor sleepers. For example, when they looked at the skin aging scoring system results, poor quality sleepers had two times the amount of fine lines, discoloration, and sagging.
They also found that poor quality sleepers took longer to recover from UV burns, implying the body isn’t as effective at reducing inflammation. In the barrier disruption test, poor sleepers saw a 30% reduction in skin repair ability and increased transepidermal water loss. Essentially, this means that the skin may be more sensitive and dry.
This isn’t the only research to show the connection between lack of sleep and an aged appearance (in fact, it’s pretty well studied4), but it does illuminate the real-life repercussions of poor sleep quality in very tangible terms.
How to actually fall asleep — since it’s easier said than done.
So if getting 8 hours of sleep every night was easy and straightforward, everyone would do it—no questions asked. But clearly, it’s not. In fact, it’s why I'm writing this article to begin with.
Everyone is different, but here are some tips that tend to work for most folks.
- Turn off the blue light in your phone before bed — or better yet, limit screen time entirely: Wavelengths of blue light can throw off the body's natural circadian rhythm5 and increase attention rather than sleepiness, negatively affecting sleep quality.
- Rethink your caffeine window: Because caffeine stays in your system6 for several hours, you may want to stop drinking caffeinated beverages at least six hours before bedtime.
- Get sunlight right when you wake up: Exposing your eyes to bright light during waking hours can improve your mood and focus7 in the daytime and enhance your sleep quality at night8.
- Prioritize movement at some point in the day: Exercise can be one particularly impactful way to improve sleep quality9.
- Get extra support with a sleep supplement.
Read more about improving your sleep hygiene here.
The takeaway
Listen, it’s important to get an adequate amount of sleep for a whole litany of reasons outside of your appearance. It improves your cognitive health, reduces stress and anxiety, helps muscle growth and recovery, and so much more. But if the appeal of a smooth, youthful complexion is what gets you to prioritize your sleep hygiene, then so be it! As Glasgow tells us: “So—goodnight!”
