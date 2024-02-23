Skip to Content
Beauty

A Nighttime Skin Care Routine That Supports Skin Longevity According To Latest Research

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
February 23, 2024
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As the beauty industry moves towards the teachings of longevity, the future of skin care will be all about optimizing your skin span through the science of longevity. In this new era of beauty—one grounded in longevity research and fueled by the hope of longer, happier lives—we’ll see beauty routines that harness the body’s inner regenerative systems at the cellular level. 

We’ll also see the beauty industry further integrate lifestyle modifications into skin care practices—because as we continue to learn, a well-rounded approach to skin health does far more than just skin care alone. (As I’ve long preached: no product can replace the simple act of taking care of yourself.) This is because lifestyle choices—such as eating a robust balanced diet, moving your body daily, and getting adequate sleep—can actually optimize your skin’s regenerative processes. 

And the most important time for skin repair, rejuvenation, and longevity is while you sleep. So if you want to create a skin care practice grounded in the science of longevity—the very first place to start is with your evening routine.

Why is the evening so important for longevity? Well, let’s look into the science of skin and sleep:

All of our bodily functions are based on a 24-hour circadian rhythm, which is regulated mostly by the presence of dark and light. Your skin also operates on a circadian rhythm. Fun fact: your skin actually has its own circadian rhythm1—and as a sensory organ2, can also sense light and dark. 

During the night, notably while you sleep, the skin performs several important repair functions that don’t happen during the day. Meaning: If you don’t sleep, your skin isn’t actively repairing itself. 

During the REM cycle, your body heals the skin's structural proteins3 like collagen, refreshes the epidermis4 (which means it sloughs off dead skin cells and pushes younger ones forward), balances hormones5 related to skin health (such as melatonin, cortisol, estrogen, and so on). 

To add another layer: Without deep, restorative rest, cortisol spikes. Increased cortisol can inhibit collagen production, cause an increase in inflammation biomarkers6 in the body, and lead to a compromised skin barrier7

Finally, the skin is more permeable8, which means actives can sink deeper into the skin and essentially become more effective. 

Do you see why sleep is such an important component to skin longevity? Now, if you want to optimize skin health, you can tailor your nighttime routine to take advantage of these processes. Here’s exactly what to do.

1.

Thoroughly cleanse with a microbiome supporting cleanser

Quite literally wash away the day with a gentle yet thorough cleanse. Cleansing is the backbone of any longevity-focused skin care routine as it reduces free radical damage, allows for deeper penetration of products, and helps remove dead skin cell buildup. 

At minimum, look for gentle, sulfate-free cleansers that won’t strip the skin’s protective oils or damage the skin barrier. Harsh face washes can wreak havoc on the skin, triggering inflammation and dysbiosis9

If you want to take it a step further, look for a cleanser that has microbiome supporting ingredients, such as fermented botanicals, prebiotics, or postbiotics. Fermented botanicals (for example, fermented honey which is found in Burt’s Bees Fermented Honey Cleansing Balm) are not only more sustainable, but they can support the skin microbiome. A thriving skin microbiome is critical to skin longevity as it aids in skin repair and defense. Fermented honey is particularly impressive as it can also help hydrate and brighten skin.

2.

Regenerate with retinol 

On freshly cleansed skin, apply a treatment step that supports cell renewal. At night, the skin is more permeable, so it’s important to utilize this time for optimal effectiveness. 

There are a lot of appropriate options, but the most famous (and well studied) is retinol

When applied to the skin, retinol is converted into retinoic acid. Retinoic acid upregulates collagen production10 and increases the speed of skin cell turnover11, helping skin look and act younger. 

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensive Night Serum With 0.3% Pure Retinol is a fairly affordable option that's made with a gentle enough potency for even beginners. The formula is paraben-free, mineral oil-free, and fragrance-free, too.

3.

Hydrate and repair with a barrier cream 

Moisturize and support the skin barrier with a night cream that contains ingredients naturally found in the skin. A strong barrier is vital for longevity as it protects dermal collagen, reduces the risk of damage, and keeps skin supple. 

Ceramides are lipids naturally found in the epidermis and are vital for skin integrity. Peptides are made up of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins like collagen, elastin, and keratin. Together, these can strengthen the skin framework and reduce the signs of premature aging. Find both in Youth To The People's Youth To The People PolyPeptide 121 Future Cream.

The final step? Get a good night's rest. 

After a long day, there’s nothing more satisfying than deep sleep. Easier said than done, we know. So, here are science-backed tips to fall asleep quickly and improve the quality of your sleep.

