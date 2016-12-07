64 Items Tagged

los angeles

Functional Food

LA's Newest Juice Hotspot, Lifehouse Tonic, Shares Its Best Adaptogenic Recipes

Lifehouse Tonic is upping L.A.'s smoothie game. Hit the Sunset Boulevard storefront, or head straight for your home blender. We've got the recipes for...

#recipes #food as medicine #juice #los angeles #food
Elizabeth Inglese
November 8 2016
Food Trends

How To Make & Serve The Perfect Raw Vegan Cheese Board

Serve this functional and beautiful cheese board at your next gathering.

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #Raw Food #raw
Amanda Chantal Bacon
October 17 2014

A Juice To Get That Golden California Glow

In the City of Angels, juice is easy to come by. In fact, it is a daily ritual for many people here. Green juices containing kale, cucumber, spinach,...

#nutrition #alkaline #healthy recipes #wellness #los angeles
Kiel Pollitt
October 10 2014
Motivation
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Jordana Brewster: Meditation, Eating Healthy & The Mind-Body Connection

In this exclusive MBG interview, read about Jordana’s philosophies on meditation, food, and living calmly in our high-speed world.

#celebrity #mindfulness #juicing #superfoods #meditation
Jason Wachob
August 6 2012
Motivation

Heather Dorak on How Pilates Healed Her Life

She's the founder of LA's fastest growing Pilates studio, Pilates Platinum

#yogis #personal growth #yoga #food #healing
Jason Wachob
February 8 2012
Motivation

Charlize Theron: Yoga Helped Me Quit Smoking

That 'connecting to the breath' stuff really works!

#celebrity #healing #yogis #wellness #yoga
mindbodygreen
January 24 2012
Recovery

Healing My Body, Mind & Spirit Through Yoga

The only thing I did not compete in, and destroy my body with, was yoga.

#healing #yogis #wellness #yoga #los angeles
Charlie Samos
January 19 2012
Recipes

Miso Mayo Egg Salad

This may very well be my new stand-by in a pinch!

#healthy recipes #yogis #los angeles #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
January 9 2012
Social Good

Yoga & Fashion Merge with YogaPoser at Fred Segal

LA's iconic Fred Segal just teamed up with Venice yoga powerhouse, YogaPoser, to offer yoga classes at their fashionable Santa Monica department...

#Art for Good #culture #yogis #yoga #los angeles
Jason Wachob
December 28 2011

Hilarious Yoga Short Film - 'Down Dog'

I had no idea that the hilarious short-film about the LA yoga scene, Down Dog, existed, until our friend, plant-based ultraman, Rich Roll, tweeted at...

#yogis #yoga #video #los angeles #funny
Jason Wachob
December 24 2011
Change-Makers
Social Good

How a Yogi Occupies

Balancing the collective "Body" through protests.

#Action #culture #mindfulness #yogis #yoga
Hala Khouri
October 31 2011
Meditation
Mental Health
Parenting
Personal Growth
Personal Growth