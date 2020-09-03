Better Sex Feng Shui: 5 Rituals to Personalize Your Flow of Sexy

Do as the ancients did and indulge in oils and lotions (but make sure they are easily absorbed, so that you don’t ruin your awesome sheets!). Angelina Jolie was once quoted as saying, "I love to put on lotion. Sometimes I’ll watch TV and go into a lotion trance for an hour. I try to find brands that don’t taste bad in case anyone wants to taste me." You need to get yourself a similar routine. A note on this lotion & oil routine: avoid lots of fake fragrances and scents that are too sweet/cloying. You don’t want to smell like a doughnut. (At least, most of you don’t, ideally.) The scent of a produce stand is also not sexy. While I am a nut for all things organic in beauty, opt for more neutral lotions rather than kelp, tomato, carrot or other salad staples. Neutral, spicy or earthy fragrances like roses, musk, sandalwood or jasmine are way more on target for most people. Also, patch test oils and read all of their contra-indications. Essential oils do wonders because they literally work like a supplement or vitamin would, so be alert to allergies and sensitivities.