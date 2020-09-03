Better Sex Feng Shui: 5 Rituals to Personalize Your Flow of Sexy

While there are plenty of feng shui bedroom basics to heighten romance and relationship energy in your life that will come in future articles on sex and your space, underpinning all of these feng shui basics are your basic attitudes and behaviors that are reflected in your present environment and are either making you strong (like exercise) or weakening your energy or "chi" (like excess TV, internet or video games can). While I can suggest you simply clear clutter (and in the future I will for certain), without habits to keep your place clean, it will go right back to a mess in seconds. The same goes for your sex life. While we can set up a bedroom with the basics, before we start changing sheets, its time to change habits that will ensure great feng shui stays and grows in your life. Ritual is the way of the Kama Sutra; let it be your way.

What new rituals can you install in your life at home to give your sex life a boost? Oysters? Chocolate? Lingerie? Sure. Yet beyond the basics, how can you find the rituals that can open your life up to a greater flow of sex? Cultivating great habits of self-love keep you always in the ready. Self-indulgences -- even the smallest of indulgences -- go a long way in stoking the flames.

Without further ado, here are five fun rituals to make the ancient sex gods proud that you can adapt to your life to create the most synergy and power in your sex life, setting you up for some powerful bedroom feng shui: