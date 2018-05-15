Your Sex Life Is Missing These 4 Essential Oil Blends

Clary sage (Salvia sclarea) will always be my go-to essential oil for getting hormones back in check. You can even use it at particular times during the month to ease menstrual difficulties by using it for an abdominal massage. When it comes to libido, just know that balancing hormones relies on a lot more than just one essential oil. Even if you eat well, exercise, and practice self-care, it still might not be enough to regulate your hormones if stress continues to dominate your world. That said, clary sage is a girl’s best friend. While helping to balance estrogen and progesterone, it also has the ability to decrease cortisol levels in the body, the major hormonal player in libido-zapping stress. Simply inhaling clary sage will lower cortisol levels and help in the regulation5 of those feminine reproductive hormones. To increase the power of clary sage, pair it with other calming and aphrodisiacal oils like geranium and jasmine for arousal, and put it in a roller-ball bottle for application throughout the day to sustain hormonal balance.