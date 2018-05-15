Your Sex Life Is Missing These 4 Essential Oil Blends

Our sex lives and libido can be tricky topics, as society continues to insinuate that we should be supercharged and ready to get it on at any given moment. Many of us hide in the shadows and avoid the situation altogether since things aren't exactly, well, happening as quickly or in the way we think they should. We may be fantasizing about losing ourselves in the throes of passion without any forethought, but let me be the first to say that for most of us, it just doesn't work like that.

It can be a bit discouraging to realize that what we imagine is far from the reality we'll be experiencing. But don't let it get you down! Having ups and downs in your libido is, after all, just part of being human. Plus, there are a bunch of ways to support your libido naturally by addressing hormonal imbalances of various types. And as a functional medicine expert who specializes in hormone health, I’m here to tell you that you can reclaim your sexy by incorporating some simple lifestyle changes with the aid of aromatherapy. You can even have fun doing it!