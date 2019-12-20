88 Items Tagged

After 54 Days, The CDC Says It's Finally Safe To Eat Romaine Again

The CDC has announced an end to the most recent E. coli outbreak.

#news #salads #immunity #food sensitivity
Christina Coughlin
January 16
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List & Meal Plan

We put together a master list of the best plant-based essentials.

#salads #vegetarian #vegan #snacks #kale
Sarah Regan
January 12
Wish There Wasn't A Charge For Alt-Milk At Starbucks? PETA's On It

PETA has become a shareholder as part of their effort to get Starbucks to drop its upcharge for soy milk.

#news #vegan #food sensitivity
Eliza Sullivan
December 20 2019
The Connection Between Diet & Vision Loss You Need To Know About

A new study conducted at the University of Buffalo has found that certain traits of a "poor" diet can increase the risk of age-related macular...

#news #superfoods #food sensitivity
Eliza Sullivan
December 13 2019
Fear Peanuts No More: Scientists Find New Food Allergy Treatment

Researchers found a safe, effective and rapid food allergy treatment.

#allergies #news #food sensitivity
Abby Moore
November 25 2019
Love Oat Milk? This Yogurt Giant Is About To Join The Alt-Milk Club

The yogurt brand is expanding its plant-based yogurt options and adding oat milk.

#news #vegan #food sensitivity
Eliza Sullivan
November 20 2019
Packing For A Trip This Long Weekend? 5 Wellness Essentials, Editor-Approved

We asked the experts—aka mindbodygreen editors—what to bring on a long weekend.

#Transformative Travel #skin care #food sensitivity
Alexandra Engler
May 22 2019
Dear Cauliflower Rice: Banza's New Product Might Have You Beat

Love cauliflower rice but hungry for more? Banza's two new rice swaps may be your answer.

#news #functional nutrition #vegetarian #grain-free #vegan
Elizabeth Gerson
February 19 2019
5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 12, 2018)

Why Every City Needs A Sky Garden, How Anti-Inflammatory Diets Reduce Anxiety & Why It Makes Sense You Remember Faces

#environmentalism #news roundup #food sensitivity
Caroline Muggia
October 12 2018
A New Tool May Be Able To Tell Us Exactly What's In Our Food

New AI software tells us what ingredients are in our food and offers recipes

#news #technology #sugar #food sensitivity
Caroline Muggia
October 11 2018