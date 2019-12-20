88 Items Tagged
food sensitivity
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Can people on gluten-free diets eat barley?
After 54 Days, The CDC Says It's Finally Safe To Eat Romaine Again
The CDC has announced an end to the most recent E. coli outbreak.
3 Better-For-You Bagel Recipes For National Bagel Day (Or Any Ol' Morning)
The beloved breakfast item with some healthy adjustments.
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List & Meal Plan
We put together a master list of the best plant-based essentials.
Wish There Wasn't A Charge For Alt-Milk At Starbucks? PETA's On It
PETA has become a shareholder as part of their effort to get Starbucks to drop its upcharge for soy milk.
The Connection Between Diet & Vision Loss You Need To Know About
A new study conducted at the University of Buffalo has found that certain traits of a "poor" diet can increase the risk of age-related macular...
Fear Peanuts No More: Scientists Find New Food Allergy Treatment
Researchers found a safe, effective and rapid food allergy treatment.
Love Oat Milk? This Yogurt Giant Is About To Join The Alt-Milk Club
The yogurt brand is expanding its plant-based yogurt options and adding oat milk.
Onions & Garlic May Reduce Breast Cancer Risk, New Study Finds
Another reason to eat the smelly stuff.
Easy Ways To Get Your Kids Packing Their Own Healthy School Lunches (Yes, Really)
Healthy, delicious, and kid-friendly.
Whole30: How This Elimination Diet Can Reset Your Outlook On Food
The lowdown on what you can eat, can't eat, and everything in between.
Can You Eat Anything Healthy At The Airport? We Asked
More options than you might think!
Packing For A Trip This Long Weekend? 5 Wellness Essentials, Editor-Approved
We asked the experts—aka mindbodygreen editors—what to bring on a long weekend.
Are Oats & Oatmeal Gluten-Free? Here's What You Need To Know
There's a fine line between gluten-full and gluten-free.
How Lo Bosworth Eats To Beat Anxiety & Her Go-To Nightly Ritual
We are taking notes!
Dear Cauliflower Rice: Banza's New Product Might Have You Beat
Love cauliflower rice but hungry for more? Banza's two new rice swaps may be your answer.
Loving Your Instant Pot? Here's A Gut-Healing Soup To Warm You Up
It supports digestion & detoxification!
Kraft Heinz Acquires Paleo Company Primal Kitchen
Think: Healthy mayonnaise.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 12, 2018)
Why Every City Needs A Sky Garden, How Anti-Inflammatory Diets Reduce Anxiety & Why It Makes Sense You Remember Faces
A New Tool May Be Able To Tell Us Exactly What's In Our Food
New AI software tells us what ingredients are in our food and offers recipes