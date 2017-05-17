I Tried A Diet Based On At-Home Blood + Genetic Testing: Here's What Happened

Interestingly, my test results affirmed that many of the things I’m eating intuitively agree with my biology. I love broccoli, for example, and broccoli is one of my "hero foods" according to the test. I’m also a vegetarian, and it turns out that my biology agrees with a low-protein diet. The best part of this experience has been the incredible amount of data collected and the support I have to dive into that data to make a plan that is tailored to my body—all based in science.

It’s a holistic approach to nutrition. I’m learning things about my body that I didn’t know before, like that I should cut back on the amount of coffee I’m drinking because one of my biomarkers shows that I may metabolize caffeine more slowly. I also learned that I’m a "Range Seeker," which means that my body can be flexible with carbs, fats, and protein and that I should aim for an average of 50 percent of my calories from carbs, 30 percent from fat, and 20 percent from protein. I was also surprised to learn that my body loves carbs, and I’ve adjusted my diet since, embracing them with less guilt thanks to the data to support this sound decision. An even bigger surprise? The peace of mind I have with the choices I’m now making about my diet!