How I Ignited My 40-Pound Weight Loss In 14 Days

Like so many, I spent the next few years trying every diet in the book: no carb, no fat, juice fasting (I didn’t make it past the first day), Jenny Craig and more—only to find myself disappointed, irritable, depressed, and often weighing more than when I started.

Then one day, it dawned on me: the reason I couldn’t lose weight —or keep off the weight I did lose—stemmed from using programs that weren’t right for me. I didn’t want to be weighed publicly in front of other people, and I didn’t enjoy eating tiny, prepackaged meals. But I also didn’t have time to fix the elaborate meals touted by some diet books and weight loss articles. I needed a simple, practical program that provided variety in the foods I ate. Like most people, I truly enjoy eating, and I relish good food.

I finally had an epiphany: in order to find a weight loss program that offers everything I want—the option to easily dine out, follow simple recipes, enjoy a variety of meals, occasionally indulge in my favorite foods and, most importantly, sustain the weight loss, I'd need to develop my own.