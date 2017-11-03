How My "Perfect" Diet Changed Once I Got Pregnant

Even before becoming a certified integrative nutrition health coach, I was a self-proclaimed "health nut," focused on eating all of the healthiest foods no matter what. I’ve been consistently obsessed with making sure I'm eating only organic, local, grass-fed, and pasture-raised meat, dairy, fruits, greens, and vegetables for as long as I can remember, and I've even cycled through all of the popular diets—from vegetarian and vegan to gluten-free, paleo, and grain-free.

The goal in all my healthy eating endeavors was to make sure I felt well: emotionally, spiritually, and physically. I’d been through a major health crisis and seen much of my family suffer from diseases that lifestyle habits and diets may have prevented. So I constantly made it my mission to not only eat well but to do so regardless of the cost or inconvenience.

After five years of transforming all areas of my life for the better, I finally settled on a way of eating that worked well for my body and mind. I found that by avoiding dairy, grains, added sugars, and gluten, I was free of the recurring sinus infections, yeast infections, skin rashes, digestive issues, panic, and anxiety.