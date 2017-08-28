I can still remember the day so clearly when I gave my daughter, Emma, a small amount of nut butter when she was about 9 months old (she’s now 20 months old). I am a nut butter fanatic so I was really excited to introduce it into my daughter’s diet. To my extreme disappointment, within five minutes of her consuming a very small amount of the nut butter (about the size of a pea), her face immediately broke out into a rash. A few weeks later, Emma had a blood test just to be certain she had an allergy, and the test results confirmed that she is allergic to peanuts and ALL tree nuts.

It became very upsetting that every time I made myself a smoothie I could never give her a sip since I used only nut-based milks. Emma would look so sad, and she was too young for me to explain why I couldn’t give her a sip of my smoothie. It got to the point that I actually had to hide from her while I was drinking my smoothies because it felt mean to drink it in front of her and not give her a sip when she badly wanted one.