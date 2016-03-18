What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like
William Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner, is an expert at identifying the underlying factors of chronic conditions and offering natural, holistic approaches to optimal health. This week, we're thrilled to share his series on the elimination diet and how it can improve your overall well-being. To learn more, check out his new course, The Elimination Diet: A 60-Day Protocol to Uncover Food Intolerances, Heal the Gut, and Feel Amazing.
The elimination diet, by avoiding certain foods for a time period, allows your body to start healing, and also helps you uncover underlying food intolerances you may not have known you had.
You don't have to munch on kale all day to look and feel your best.
But one of the biggest misconceptions is that on the elimination diet, you have to trade taste for nutrition. The truth is you can have both. And you don't have to eat like a rabbit, munching on kale all day—no offense to kale—to feel and look your best. You can eat hearty, filling foods that are actually enjoyable to eat.
Another myth is that you have to be a Food Network professional chef to eat well. False. If you can follow simple instructions, you can do it! Trying something new is different than not being able to do it. And you'll only see different results if you do things differently.
The last falsehood is that you have to be wealthy to eat good, healthy meals. Almost all of my patients over the years have been working-class people. And it's amazing how much money you save when you aren't eating out as often and buying so much crappy junk foods. Often, it's a matter of priority, not price.
To prove how diverse and delicious eating on the elimination diet can be, I'm sharing what a day of real meals looks like:
Breakfast
Pasture-raised pork sausage
Organic kale with olive oil and sea salt
Fried sweet potatoes in grass-fed ghee (clarified butter)
Lunch
Salad
Organic sweet butter lettuce
Grass-fed skirt steak
Sliced organic avocado
Sliced organic cucumber
Cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil
Red wine vinegar
Organic blueberries and raspberries
Dinner
Wild caught scallops cooked in organic tallow
Steamed rainbow carrots
Organic romaine lettuce with oil and vinegar
Snack
Pasture-raised bacon with Medjool dates