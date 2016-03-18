 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like

What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine practitioner with a certification in natural medicine and a doctor of chiropractic degree.
What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like

Photo by Stocksy

March 18, 2016

William Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner, is an expert at identifying the underlying factors of chronic conditions and offering natural, holistic approaches to optimal health. This week, we're thrilled to share his series on the elimination diet and how it can improve your overall well-being. To learn more, check out his new course, The Elimination Diet: A 60-Day Protocol to Uncover Food Intolerances, Heal the Gut, and Feel Amazing.

The elimination diet, by avoiding certain foods for a time period, allows your body to start healing, and also helps you uncover underlying food intolerances you may not have known you had.

You don't have to munch on kale all day to look and feel your best.

But one of the biggest misconceptions is that on the elimination diet, you have to trade taste for nutrition. The truth is you can have both. And you don't have to eat like a rabbit, munching on kale all day—no offense to kale—to feel and look your best. You can eat hearty, filling foods that are actually enjoyable to eat.

Another myth is that you have to be a Food Network professional chef to eat well. False. If you can follow simple instructions, you can do it! Trying something new is different than not being able to do it. And you'll only see different results if you do things differently.

The last falsehood is that you have to be wealthy to eat good, healthy meals. Almost all of my patients over the years have been working-class people. And it's amazing how much money you save when you aren't eating out as often and buying so much crappy junk foods. Often, it's a matter of priority, not price.

To prove how diverse and delicious eating on the elimination diet can be, I'm sharing what a day of real meals looks like:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Breakfast

What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like

Photo by William Cole

Pasture-raised pork sausage

Organic kale with olive oil and sea salt

Fried sweet potatoes in grass-fed ghee (clarified butter)

Lunch

What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like

Photo by William Cole

Salad

Organic sweet butter lettuce

Grass-fed skirt steak

Sliced organic avocado

Sliced organic cucumber

Cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar

Organic blueberries and raspberries

Dinner

What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like

Photo by William Cole

Wild caught scallops cooked in organic tallow

Steamed rainbow carrots

Organic romaine lettuce with oil and vinegar

Snack

What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like

Photo by William Cole

Pasture-raised bacon with Medjool dates

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine expert who consults people around the...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Training
A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by 20+ top health & wellness experts
LEARN MORE
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine expert...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/elimination-diet-meal-plan-will-cole

Your article and new folder have been saved!