Libra, this new moon is a big one for you, as it lands in your sign and your first house of self, identity, and beginnings. Essentially, you've got a double-whammy of "fresh start" energy at your disposal, so roll with it. "This is the perfect time to wipe the slate clean and come up with some fresh personal plans," Roby Antila explains, adding to treat yourself to some pampering and self-care because you deserve it.

She suggests creating a vision board of how you'd like the next six months to go, and sending your wishes into the universe. "Because when the moon is in your first house, it means it is your time to shine," she adds.