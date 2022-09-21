The Pacific Northwest is a wellness destination for good reason. The awe-inspiring coastlines call for tranquility. The lush and dense forests are a hikers paradise—a perfect place to get in touch with nature and find grounding. The nearby Rocky Mountains beckon for adventure. Even the cities—from Portland to Vancouver—are full of eco-minded destinations.

Well here, we're exploring the heart of the Pacific Northwest: Seattle, Washington, has long reigned as the region's metropolitan epicenter. The city is nestled in the Puget Sound, so you're never too far from water, the mountains, or evergreen forests. It's also a thriving hub for growing tech industries, green innovations, and wellness culture.

Indeed, the Emerald City offers an urban escape for anyone looking to capture the majesty of Cascadia.