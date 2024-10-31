A bit of background: The neem tree produces small white flowers and a yellow-green fruit, and literally every part of the tree has been used for medicinal and therapeutic treatments. The neem tree has so many medicinal uses, in fact (it contains more than 100 pharmacologically active substances), that in India, it's been referred to as "the village pharmacy." It's no surprise, then, that neem oil has been used for hundreds of years in traditional Indian medicine and Ayurveda1 .