It seems that anyone who regularly uses microneedling tools at home (at least anyone I've encountered) has a distinct-looking complexion. Their skin is velvety smooth and with a perpetual post-vacation glow whether they've gone on holiday or not. Naturally, I was curious. And while I'm game to try just about anything once, I actually hesitated when I heard about what microneedling entails.

Microneedling is a skin care regimen that involves puncturing the skin with dozens of little needles with a tiny rolling pin in order to catalyze "wounding," and the process from which the skin heals is the golden ticket. The skin responds to these microscopic "wounds" by restructuring and resurfacing at a cellular level. Some who do it regularly experience better skin care product absorption, others do it to smooth over acne scars, and others do it simply to promote a healthy texture, tone, and glow.