Under the skin on our face, there are loads of delicate blood vessels responsible for circulation. When they widen and narrow suddenly or become damaged for some other reason, they can become permanently dilated, which is what causes the visible red marks we call broken capillaries (turns out, they're not technically broken). They often appear on the nose, cheeks, and chin, with some broken capillaries looking like small red dots and others branching out like spider veins.

Technically called telangiectasias, broken capillaries on your face can crop up for so many different reasons, says dermatologist Amy Wechsler, M.D.—which can make them hard to avoid. Ultraviolet rays from sun exposure can weaken and damage blood vessels and make them visible through the top layer of the skin, as can any kind of trauma, whether that's from getting hit in the face, windburn, or popping a pimple (like me!).

Even a hot steamy shower, facial steam, or washing your face with hot water could be a risk factor. "This heat brings more blood to the surface of the skin, dilating blood vessels and contributing to the appearance of broken capillaries," says Dr. Wechsler. Excessive alcohol consumption, which also dilates blood vessels, can contribute to the problem as well.

Even blowing your nose, towel drying your face too vigorously, aggressively exfoliating, or rubbing your eyes when you're crying counts as trauma and may cause broken capillaries, adds dermatologist Lisa Airan, M.D.

And, unfortunately, you might just have a genetic predisposition, says Dr. Wechsler. Take a look at your mom and dad. If they have broken capillaries, chances are you will too—which makes preventive measures extra important. If you have fair skin, you're also at greater risk.