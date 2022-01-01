Nursing A Hangover? 26 Expert-Backed Foods To Help You Feel Better

The number one thing all of our experts emphasize for dealing with hangover symptoms is hydrating–ideally, hydrating while drinking, too. Integrative nutritionist Ella Davar, R.D., CDN explains that alcohol is high in ethanol, which “causes dehydration, due to kidney excretions.” As a result, she recommends “higher hydration during alcohol consumption. Meaning, between sipping on wine, always have water!” More specifically, she recommends eight ounces of water for each serving of alcohol.

In addition to this more proactive approach, she offers a few other top options to help replenish nutrients. “My number one food is bone broth, which is high in water and the gut-supporting amino acid L-glutamine. Some of my favorite foods that are higher in electrolytes and liver-detoxifying are green juices (made with cucumber, celery, green leafy vegetables, and spices), or a green smoothie," she says. "Also, probiotic-rich pickled beets or kimchi with a side of protein-packed eggs.”

Registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN adds that replenishing B-vitamins is crucial (she recommends oats, whole grain toast, and bananas), in addition to enjoying water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon. However, she notes that “if you're experiencing digestive discomfort, you may want to go slow with the fruit, because of the higher sugar content."

As for electrolytes, Cording suggests potassium-rich options like “leafy greens, tomatoes, avocado, cantaloupe, winter squash, and potatoes” plus foods with magnesium, such as nuts, seeds, and sweet potatoes. Adding in some sodium is also key, but she shares that she “would encourage getting it from probiotic foods like pickles or sauerkraut or adding a pinch of salt rather than getting it from processed options.”

Finally, Cording emphasizes the importance of consuming meals that will help stabilize your blood sugar: “Depending on what you feel up for, try incorporating some gentle proteins (a few ideas: bone broth, eggs/egg whites, collagen powder) and healthy fat (ex: avocado, nut butter).” Below, she offers a few easy meal ideas to try: