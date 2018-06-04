The 5 Best Blood Sugar–Balancing Breakfasts To Avoid Hanger All Day Long

Early into my first hospital job, I used to wait to eat breakfast until after morning rounds. Um, yeah, that was a bad idea. Even when I tried to have a snack like a piece of fruit beforehand, I found myself feeling irritable and impatient, ravenous and unable to really concentrate on what other team members were saying—not conducive to a productive day.

In retrospect it’s silly, but I remember feeling pressured to hold out because that’s what I saw my new coworkers doing, but as a morning exerciser who doesn’t function well without a solid breakfast, I got over that pretty quickly. It took about a month of white-knuckling it to realize waiting to eat until 9 a.m. — four hours after I'd woken up — was just not going to work. Besides, who wants to be the ragey new girl?

Instead, I started eating before rounds so that by the time I got there, I was focused, energized, and ready to start seeing patients after the meeting. It was a total game-changer. Even now that I no longer work in a hospital setting, a balanced breakfast is a must.

The reason a balanced morning meal is so important is because it supports stable blood sugar, which is essential to maintaining your energy and a positive mood—key to having a productive, enjoyable day with smooth interactions.

Here's a simple explanation to spare you the gray hairs I got in biochemistry class: Consuming protein and fat along with carbohydrates buffers the breakdown of those carbs, slowing digestion so you don’t experience a sharp spike and then crash in blood sugar. Fiber also helps slow the process, which is why foods like berries, whole grains, sweet potatoes, and beans are a better choice compared to more refined carbs like white bread, pastries, and white potatoes.

When helping my clients establish sustainable routines, breakfast is almost always part of the discussion. How are you fueling your morning? How can you make it easy and enjoyable to stay on track with your goals?

A common mistake I see is someone eating a big bowl of oatmeal with banana and drinking a (sugar-sweetened) almond milk latte, then wondering why they’re starving shortly after. Sure, you’re getting plenty of complex carbs and fiber, but almost zero fat or protein to balance out the meal. Another big one: Gulping down a smoothie with three servings worth of fruit (it can be hard to tell how much is in there when it’s all getting liquified) with sweetened almond milk and maybe a tablespoon of nut butter, which isn’t enough to balance out all the carbs in the fruit and sugar in the almond milk, so they wind up wiped and hangry come 10 a.m.

The good news is that there are lots of delicious ways to balance your blood sugar in the morning. Here are my top five blood sugar–balancing breakfasts.