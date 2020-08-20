Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the least processed, and therefore has the greatest nutritional benefit, compared to other types of olive oils.

“Since it is derived from olive berries, it contains large amounts of antioxidants, phytosterols, and vitamins,” registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D., tells mbg. “It is notably rich in Vitamin E, a fat-soluble antioxidant that helps to maintain the integrity of cell membranes and protect it from damage by harmful free radicals,” she adds. Studies show the monounsaturated fats in extra virgin olive oil can reduce bad cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy oil.