Which Nuts Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking

Nuts are a staple of any healthy person's diet, mine included. I reach for them (soaked or sprouted, when possible) when I need a snack, to spice up otherwise-boring salads, to make my own nut milk for smoothies and hot chocolates. For something I ate daily, though, I realized how little I knew about nuts. They're all amorphously healthy, but in what ways? And which were the most healthy?

Hoping to get to the bottom of these pressing life questions, I reached out to a number of registered dietitians and asked them to share which nuts they thought were healthiest and why. Surprisingly, a fairly clear ranking emerged. Here's what I learned.